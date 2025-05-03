'Long way short': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos with 4s and 5s after QPR defeat - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 3rd May 2025, 14:30 BST
Updated 3rd May 2025, 15:06 BST

Sunderland fell to a 1-0 defeat against QPR at the Stadium of Light on Saturday

Sunderland finished the regular campaign with their fifth defeat in a row.

Nicolas Madsen’s early goal proved the difference between the teams as the Black Cats again struggled to create any chances of note. Here’s how we rated the Black Cats after another disappointing display...

Had virtually nothing to do but pick the ball out of his net after Madsen’s finish - had no chance with that one. 5

1. Anthony Patterson

Had virtually nothing to do but pick the ball out of his net after Madsen’s finish - had no chance with that one. 5 | Phil Smith Photo: Phil Smith

Photo Sales
Offered Sunderland a lot of width through the game and having his overlapping runs back is key, but really wasteful in the final third on this occasion. Hopefully the extra minutes will be of benefit next week. 5

2. Dennis Cirkin

Offered Sunderland a lot of width through the game and having his overlapping runs back is key, but really wasteful in the final third on this occasion. Hopefully the extra minutes will be of benefit next week. 5 | Phil Smith

Photo Sales
Put in one or two dangerous crosses over the course of the game but generally looked a long way short of his best and most energetic self. Not as precise in possession as we’re used to. 4

3. Trai Hume

Put in one or two dangerous crosses over the course of the game but generally looked a long way short of his best and most energetic self. Not as precise in possession as we’re used to. 4 | Phil SmithTrai Hume - player rating photo by James Copley Photo: Phil Smith

Photo Sales
Didn’t do a great deal wrong through the game but the team’s slack defending of their box left them with a mountain to climb early on again. Came off after an hour to get Ballard some minutes. 5

4. Chris Mepham

Didn’t do a great deal wrong through the game but the team’s slack defending of their box left them with a mountain to climb early on again. Came off after an hour to get Ballard some minutes. 5 | Phil Smith Photo: Phil Smith

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:QPR
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice