Sunderland finished the regular campaign with their fifth defeat in a row.
Nicolas Madsen’s early goal proved the difference between the teams as the Black Cats again struggled to create any chances of note. Here’s how we rated the Black Cats after another disappointing display...
1. Anthony Patterson
Had virtually nothing to do but pick the ball out of his net after Madsen’s finish - had no chance with that one. 5
| Phil Smith Photo: Phil Smith
2. Dennis Cirkin
Offered Sunderland a lot of width through the game and having his overlapping runs back is key, but really wasteful in the final third on this occasion. Hopefully the extra minutes will be of benefit next week. 5
| Phil Smith
3. Trai Hume
Put in one or two dangerous crosses over the course of the game but generally looked a long way short of his best and most energetic self. Not as precise in possession as we’re used to. 4
| Phil SmithTrai Hume - player rating photo by James Copley Photo: Phil Smith
4. Chris Mepham
Didn’t do a great deal wrong through the game but the team’s slack defending of their box left them with a mountain to climb early on again. Came off after an hour to get Ballard some minutes. 5
| Phil Smith Photo: Phil Smith
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.