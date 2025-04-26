Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are some familiar faces set to leave their current Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two clubs this summer.

Decisions over the long-term future of several current members of the Sunderland squad will remain on hold until the Black Cats push for promotion into the Premier League is over.

As it stands, loan signings Salis Abdul Samed, Jayden Danns, Chris Mepham and Enzo Le Fee will return to their parent clubs this summer - although the latter could well remain on Wearside if Regis Le Bris can guide his side through the play-offs and into the top flight. There are a whole host of Sunderland players out on loan elsewhere and decisions will have to be taken on their futures once the season comes to a close.

However, there are no pressing contract issues within the Black Cats ranks and the only players set to leave the Stadium of Light at the end of the campaign are their four loan additions. But the same can not be said of familiar faces that have worn the famous red and white in the past that are set to become free agents when they leave their current clubs this summer.

Evans will become a free agent when his deal expires this summer and could contemplate retirement.

Which former Sunderland players are out of contract this summer?

Jonny Evans

The veteran defender has enjoyed a stellar career that was built on the back of two impressive loan spells with Sunderland. Since the second of those came to an end in 2008, Evans spent time with West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City before making a surprise return to Manchester United during the summer of 2023. However, he is out of contract this summer and it remains to be seen whether he will extend his playing career.

Remi Matthews

The 31-year-old goalkeeper made a shock move to Crystal Palace in the summer of 2021 after a disappointing spell at the Stadium of Light. After agreeing a one-year extension to his Eagles deal in June last year, Matthews looks set to depart Selhurst Park this summer.

Lynden Gooch

The four-times capped United States international made 200 appearances for the Black Cats during an eight-year stay in the first-team setup at the Stadium of Light. Gooch has spent the last two seasons at Stoke but is currently out of contract at the end of the season.

Duncan Watmore

Watmore joined Sunderland from non-league club Altrincham in 2013 and went on to make over 70 appearances for the Black Cats before joining Middlesbrough in 2020. A move to Millwall followed three years later and the forward is now set to leave the Lions when his current deal comes to a close in June.

Jack Colback

We all know what happened to Colback when he left Sunderland on a free transfer in the summer of 2014. After suffering relegation with Newcastle, the midfielder secured promotion back into the Premier League before going on to spend time with Nottingham Forest and Queens Park Rangers - but his contract with the latter will come to an end this summer.

Danny Batth

The former Wolves defender was awarded Sunderland's Player of the Season in 2022/23 but lasted just one season at Stoke City before once again becoming a free agent. | Getty Images

The defender spent 20 months with the Black Cats between January 2022 and September 2023 and was part of the side that won promotion into the Championship. The centre-back will be available on a free transfer this summer as he is yet to agree a new deal with Blackburn Rovers.

Morgan Feeney

The former Everton academy player made just one appearance for Sunderland’s first-team as he scored and provided an assist in an 8-1 hammering of Aston Villa Under-21s in a Papa Johns Trophy tie. He has found regular football with Shrewsbury and Carlisle United since but will be a free agent in June.

Lee Burge

The 32-year-old goalkeeper made over 60 appearances for the Black Cats before departing for Northampton Town in July 2022 and will be out of contract at the end of the season.

Steven Fletcher

Newcastle United player Steven Taylor looks on as Steven Fletcher of Sunderland fires a shot at goal.

Once a Wear-Tyne derby winning goalscorer during his four-year spell at the Stadium of Light, Fletcher has spent time with Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke City, Dundee United and Wrexham since his departure from Sunderland in the summer of 2016 but is set to leave the latter of that quartet this summer.

Josh Hawkes

The former Hartlepool United man scored one goal in three senior appearances for Sunderland but the majority of his senior appearances have come for current club Tranmere Rovers. As it stands, he will leave Prenton Park on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Denver Hume

The Black Cats academy product made 84 first-team appearances for Sunderland before departing for Portsmouth in January 2022. A move to Grimsby Town followed in February of last year - but the full-back is yet to agree a new deal with the Mariners.

Dylan McGeouch

The Scot joined Sunderland following his departure from Hibs in the summer of 2018 and went on to make 42 appearances for the Black Cats. After moves to Aberdeen and Forest Green Rovers, the midfielder is set to become a free agent when his Carlisle United deal comes to an end in June.

Tom Flanagan

The defender spent three and a half years with Sunderland before departing for Shrewsbury Town in January 2022. He moved to Colchester United on a one-year deal last summer but there is now sign of an extension being agreed.

