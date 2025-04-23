Sunderland and Middlesbrough's total 2024/25 attendances compared to Championship rivals - gallery

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 23rd Apr 2025, 18:00 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 18:00 BST

The Stadium of Light has been packed out with regularity as Sunderland battle for promotion into the Premier League.

Sunderland will round off their away fixtures for the season when they visit relegation threatened Oxford United on Saturday as Black Cats supporters prepare to hit the road once again.

The long trip to the Kassam Stadium precedes a home clash with Queens Park Rangers on the first Saturday of May as Regis Le Bris’ side round off their preparations for the play-offs. That game will see yet another impressive attendance at the Stadium of Light as the Wearside faithful continue to get behind their side, just as they have throughout what has already been a memorable season that could still end with promotion into the Premier League.

There is no surprise to learn Sunderland’s total attendance for the 2024/25 season ranks amongst the highest in the second tier - but how does it compare to every club in the Championship? We take a look with the help of figures from TransferMarkt.

Total attendance for 2024/25 season: 238,802

1. Oxford United

Total attendance for 2024/25 season: 238,802 | Getty Images

Total attendance for 2024/25 season: 242,149

2. Luton Town

Total attendance for 2024/25 season: 242,149 | Getty Images

Total attendance for 2024/25 season: 296,520

3. Plymouth Argyle

Total attendance for 2024/25 season: 296,520 | Getty Images

Total attendance for 2024/25 season: 304,879

4. Millwall

Total attendance for 2024/25 season: 304,879 | Getty Images

