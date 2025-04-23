Sunderland will round off their away fixtures for the season when they visit relegation threatened Oxford United on Saturday as Black Cats supporters prepare to hit the road once again.
The long trip to the Kassam Stadium precedes a home clash with Queens Park Rangers on the first Saturday of May as Regis Le Bris’ side round off their preparations for the play-offs. That game will see yet another impressive attendance at the Stadium of Light as the Wearside faithful continue to get behind their side, just as they have throughout what has already been a memorable season that could still end with promotion into the Premier League.
There is no surprise to learn Sunderland’s total attendance for the 2024/25 season ranks amongst the highest in the second tier - but how does it compare to every club in the Championship? We take a look with the help of figures from TransferMarkt.
Your next Sunderland read: Boss hints Sunderland loanee may have played final game for new club after injury setback
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.