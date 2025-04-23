Sunderland will round off their away fixtures for the season when they visit relegation threatened Oxford United on Saturday as Black Cats supporters prepare to hit the road once again.

The long trip to the Kassam Stadium precedes a home clash with Queens Park Rangers on the first Saturday of May as Regis Le Bris’ side round off their preparations for the play-offs. That game will see yet another impressive attendance at the Stadium of Light as the Wearside faithful continue to get behind their side, just as they have throughout what has already been a memorable season that could still end with promotion into the Premier League.