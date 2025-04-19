Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eliezer Mayenda scored his eighth goal of the season against Bristol City at Ashton Gate

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris has hinted that Eliezer Mayenda could force his way into Sunderland's side for the play-offs after scoring a sensational goal against Bristol City.

Sunderland eventually fell to a 2-1 defeat after Trai Hume was shown a red card inside ten minutes, but Mayenda's solo strike had given the Black Cats the lead. Mayenda picked the ball up deep inside his own half, driving past a number of challenges all the way to the Bristol City goal before scoring. The striker almost then registered an assist just before half time, after an excellent run led to Patrick Roberts drawing a strong save from Max O'Leary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris said the 19-year-old was 'really important' to Sunderland as they head into the final week of the campaign and then the play-offs.

"Eliezer showed in the last weeks that he's able to score a goal like that," Le Bris said.

"He can hold the ball, he showed many good qualities so far and he's really important for us. We have two strong strikers, different options. With Wilson we can move a bit more in behind, with Eli we have this ability to keep the ball under pressure, dribble and score. It was a fantastic goal.

"Eliezer has improved a lot. This is Sunderland, we start with unknown players and try with them because they are talented and want to improve every day. We are creating conditions for their good qualities. He's really young but has showed his quality."

Le Bris: There’s no first-choice striker at Sunderland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Le Bris has generally looked to have Wilson Isidor to lead the line since his arrival from Zenit, the head coach says there is no first-choice striker at the club.

"For a head coach and staff, to have two different players at this level is a real positive," Le Bris said.

"One can start and the other can finish the game. We can balance the game-time. You never know what can happen so to have two players at that level is really positive."

Isidor is likely to return to the starting XI when Sunderland face Blackburn Rovers at the Stadium of Light on Monday afternoon, with Le Bris set to continue his rotation policy for the time being.