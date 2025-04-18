Sunderland fell to a 2-1 defeat against Bristol City after playing over 80 minutes with ten men.
Trai Hume was shown a hugely controversial early red card for a professional foul, but Eliezer Mayenda scored a sensational individual goal later in the half. Goals from Rob Dickie and Ross McCrorie turned the game around in the second half. Here’s how we rated the Black Cats....
1. Anthony Patterson
Little he could do about either goal, both very clean strikes. His handling was good and so too was much of his distribution to relieve pressure. In solid form. 7 | Anthony Patterson - player rating photo by James Copley Photo: Anthony Patterson - player rating photo by James Copley
2. Trai Hume
Quite hard to really judge this performance. Started fine and was then shown an incredibly harsh red card just seven minutes into the game. Never a red and potentially not even a foul. N/A | Trai Hume - player rating photo by James Copley Photo: Trai Hume - player rating photo by James Copley
3. Chris Mepham
Made some top blocks in his own box as Sunderland almost produced a remarkable result. Is in really good form heading into those play-offs. 8 | Chris Mepham- player rating photo by James Copley Photo: Chris Mepham- player rating photo by James Copley
4. Luke O'Nien
Missed a long ball through the middle in the build up to Hume’s (harsh) red card. Moved out to right back after that and defended well. 6 | Luke O'Nien - player rating photo by James Copley
