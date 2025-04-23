Sunderland set to pocket six-figure windfall from UEFA benefits scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland are one of several English clubs who are set to receive additional funds

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are set to pocket a six-figure fee from UEFA’s Euro 2024 club benefits programme.

In total, some £200 million will be handed out to 901 clubs across 55 European national football associations following last summer’s tournament, in which England finished as runners-up to Spain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme is designed to reward clubs for releasing their players to national teams for the Nations League, European Qualifiers, and the Euro 2024 tournament itself. A record number of clubs have received payments, with the fund increased by £28 million on the previous cycle. In England alone, 80 clubs are set to benefit, from reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, all the way down to tenth-tier outfit Yorkshire Amateur, who will be awarded £6,000.

How much will Sunderland receive from UEFA’s club benefits programme?

According to a report from the Mirror, Sunderland are set to pocket £222,958.51 from the programme.

The scheme works by ensuring that clubs receive an equal share of a total pot for every player released for each Nations League and European Qualifiers fixture, as well as a fixed amount per player per day during Euro 2024 itself. That figure is then adjusted according to FIFA’s club categorisation for training compensation. UEFA funds the programme via commercial revenue generated during the final tournament.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing the success of the scheme, UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin said: "It is fantastic to see clubs of all sizes and levels, across the entire football pyramid, receiving financial rewards for their vital role in developing players.

"Every success of our competitions is a shared one, and this benefits programme is another testament to that principle, recognising the dedication of those who work tirelessly to make European football the greatest sport in the world. When football thrives, everyone benefits."

In England, the biggest earners from the programme were Man City, who received more than £4 million in total. Just behind Pep Guardiola’s men were Arsenal, with a fee of around £3.3 million, then Liverpool at £3.1 million, and Manchester United at £2.7 million.

Your next Sunderland read: The key first team players Sunderland are hoping to welcome back in time for Championship play-offs