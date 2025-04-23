Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are already guaranteed a place in next month’s Championship play-offs

EFL pundit David Prutton has urged Sunderland to focus on the positive aspects of their campaign so far as they head into next month’s Championship play-offs.

The Black Cats have been assured of their spot in the top six for a short while now, and as such, head coach Regis Le Bris has taken the decision to rotate his starting XI quite heavily in recent outings. Consequently, Sunderland currently find themselves on a run of three consecutive league defeats heading into their final two fixtures of the regular Championship schedule.

But Prutton believes that Le Bris and his side can still rekindle enough momentum to make a success of the play-offs, provided they recapture the buoyancy which has played such a crucial part on their promotion push thus far.

What did David Prutton say about Sunderland’s play-off hopes?

Speaking to Football League World, the pundit said: “They’ve a short time to get their heads around it. We talk about teams that either miss out on the top two very late on or come crashing in with momentum.

“Sunderland seemingly haven’t done either, and that’s not to say I’m damning them with faint praise cause I think, given what Le Bris has done with the side in his first season in English football, with a mixture of youth and the odd splashing of experience, they’ve been phenomenal really.

“Because, if you look at the clubs that are fighting to get in there, Bristol City, Coventry, Boro, West Brom, I don’t think we’ve given enough credit to what Régis has done. It’s an ambitious football club, it’s a very proud football club, and getting into the play-offs is no mean feat. So, I think harnessing that positivity with what they can bring from an atmospheric point of view in the play-offs should be key.

“They’ve got match-winners, they’ve got players who can turn a football match and they’ve obviously got experience with the likes of Luke O’Nien, who is a very proud member of that squad. Gut feeling, plenty for them to enjoy, plenty for them to be positive about, and I look forward to seeing them in the play-offs.”

What has Regis Le Bris said about Sunderland’s play-off hopes?

Addressing his recent selection choices in the aftermath of Easter Monday’s 1-0 loss against Blackburn Rovers, Le Bris said: "We explained before that this part of the season, it has been a little bit weird. We didn't really have a choice because we had a very small squad and they played so many games with probably fourteen or fifteen players. It was really important to refresh the squad and it was possible because we had 76 points, and we deserved this opportunity. Now with two games to play and one per week, the situation will be different. It will be possible to start with our 'main' XI and I hope that we will find our rhythm, the right flow and dynamic.

“The main focus now is clearly the achievement of the season and what we want to do together. We have to show our desire to win together. I think that has mainly been the case. Even with the poor result, and in the end it was a defeat at home, I think everyone understood what we are doing now. It is time to switch into a different mode now, the play-offs mode, and I hope we will have everyone connected for that fixture.

“Every situation is unique and we have a specific situation where it was impossible to solve with other options. The players have shown before that they are able to react. For me, I am confident and I trust these players 100%. Now it's a question of mindset because the play-offs are totally different and the energy you have to manage is totally different. So I think we'll able to show the desire.”

