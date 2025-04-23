Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Anthony Patterson delivered a wide-ranging interview following Sunderland’s loss to Blackburn Rovers on Easter Monday

Anthony Patterson has insisted his teammates will look to help Tommy Watson as much as they can before the end of the season.

The 19-year-old winger has come in for stick from fans after agreeing to leave Sunderland for Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of the season in a £10million move. Some supporters have voiced frustration that the deal was done during the middle of an ongoing campaign.

Watson experienced some fan anger when the Black Cats faced Bristol City on Good Friday, but was handed another start by Régis Le Bris against Blackburn Rovers on Easter Monday. The young attacker was clapped several times by the home end but a smattering of boos could be heard from the Roker End on several occasions.

“We're just helping Tommy as much as we can. Yeah, that's all we can do really,” Patterson said when asked about Watson after Sunderland’s defeat to Blackburn Rovers on Easter Monday in the Championship at the Stadium of Light.

On the game against Blackburn Rovers, Patterson continued: “Firstly, obviously disappointing to lose the game. I thought we had plenty of opportunities to score this afternoon, but it didn't fall our way. But on a wider picture, yeah, chance to make a couple of changes and freshen the team up.”

Speaking about the game against Bristol City too, Patterson added after the Blackburn Rovers loss: “We gave it a good go with 10 men and I think we pushed them right to the end. Yeah, another disappointing one but we're looking forward now. It's a little bit strange, but I think as a group we're looking to build momentum into the playoffs, so we're going in with good form ahead of them.

Anthony Patterson on contact with Coventry City goalkeeper

Patterson was also asked about the potential of facing former Sunderland goalkeeper Ben Wilson in the play-offs. He said: “Ben (Wilson) and I are always speaking to Ben, so yeah, he'll be hoping for Sunderland-Coventry, I can imagine. “

Speaking about Sunderland’s play-off picture, Patterson added: “I think that's the case with all the lads. I think we just want to get into the playoffs and give it a good crack. I think last time we kind of just built the momentum and got in there in the last day, but this season we've kind of been up there all the way throughout the season.

“We're excited for the playoffs now. I think we've got a really, really good group this year. I think the togetherness of the group has been really good, and it was similar three years ago when we entered the Championship so hopefully we can do the same this year. That's what we'll be looking to do. Build the momentum in the last two league games and give the play-offs a good crack.”

Anthony Patterson on Harrison Jones after Blackburn Rovers

When asked about Harrison Jones’ good performance against Blackburn Rovers, Patterson added: “Yeah, Jones is a great player. Works his socks off in training, and yeah, he's been brilliant and he deserves his start there this afternoon. I know obviously the feeling of first coming into the team as a young lad, and yeah, I like to give a little bit of advice and help them through.”

