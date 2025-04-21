Sunderland fell to their third Championship defeat in as many games on Monday afternoon. A heavily rotated side produced an improved performance, but a first-half strike from Tyrhys Dolan settled the contest at the Stadium of Light.

Régis Le Bris has said that he is now likely to focus on his Sunderland side for the play-offs after the loss to Blackburn Rovers.

Le Bris made seven changes to his side as the Black Cats fell to their third defeat in a row, with a number of younger and more inexperienced players brought into the fold. Sunderland did actually dominate the ball and played some good football throughout, but lacked a cutting edge and were caught out on the break in the first half.

The mood on Wearside has understandably dipped as Le Bris’s rotation has seen performances and results decline. With the schedule now easing, the Sunderland head coach has confirmed that his team for the final two games of the season will be far more familiar to fans. And he added that he ‘100% trusts’ his players to be ready when the play-offs do come around next month.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans before, during and after the game against Blackburn Rovers on Easter Monday:

