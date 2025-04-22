Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Middlesbrough, Coventry City, Millwall and Bristol City are amongst the clubs in contention for a Championship play-off place.

Two weeks have passed since Sunderland officially confirmed their place in this season’s Championship play-off semi-finals.

A goalless draw at Norwich City was enough to seal a top six place and we now know Sheffield United will join Sunderland in the play-off semi-final after Leeds United and Burnley claimed wins on Monday that secured automatic promotion. However, the final two play-off places are very much up for grabs ahead of the final two fixtures of what has been a long and challenging season for clubs across the second tier.

As it stands, up to seven clubs can still mathematically secure those two places - although both West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City, who currently sit in tenth and eleventh place respectively, will need an extremely unlikely set of results to break into the top six. Blackburn Rovers are four points adrift of the play-offs and seem to be outsiders but Millwall, Middlesbrough, Coventry City and Bristol City remain firmly in the mix, with the latter pair currently sitting on the right side of the dotted line.

But which two clubs are predicted to join Sunderland and Sheffield United in the play-off spots with the final week of the season now lying ahead? We take a look at a predicted final Championship table with the help of the stats experts at Opta.

Who are predicted to join Sunderland and Sheffield United in the Championship play-off places?

24th: Plymouth Argyle - 45 points 23rd: Cardiff City - 45 points 22nd: Luton Town - 48 points 21st: Derby County - 49 points 20th: Hull City - 51 points 19th: Oxford United - 51 points 18th: Preston North End - 52 points 17th: Stoke City - 52 points 16th: Portsmouth - 54 points 15th: Queens Park Rangers - 55 points 14th: Norwich City - 56 points 13th: Watford - 59 points 12th: Sheffield Wednesday - 59 points 11th: Swansea City - 63 points 10th: West Bromwich Albion - 64 points 9th: Blackburn Rovers - 64 points 8th: Millwall - 65 points 7th: Middlesbrough - 66 points 6th: Coventry City - 69 points 5th: Bristol City - 70 points 4th: Sunderland - 79 points 3rd: Sheffield United - 90 points 2nd: Burnley - 98 points 1st: Leeds United - 98 points

What has Regis Le Bris said about Sunderland’s form ahead of the Championship play-offs?

Wilson Isidor shoots during Sunderland's defeat to Blackburn Rovers. Pic by Chris Fryatt | Chris Fryatt

Speaking after Monday’s home defeat against Blackburn Rovers, the Black Cats head coach said: “I think Southampton last year lost four or five games – one of them 5-0, I think – and they were promoted, so every situation is unique and ours is unique as well, so we have to manage it properly. The question now is about the desire of the squad, the desire of the club, the desire of the fans and the connection we have together. This part of the project, I think, is the most important, so I hope we’ll have mainly a full squad, good energy and two games to play. We’ll see.”

