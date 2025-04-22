Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Norwich City have sacked manager Johannes Hoff Thorup a day after West Brom also dismissed Tony Mowbray

Sunderland’s Championship rivals, Norwich City, have confirmed the departure of head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup with immediate effect following a disappointing run of results in the league.

Assistant head coach Glen Riddersholm has also left his role, with the club announcing the changes just two games before the end of the season. Sporting director Ben Knapper said the decision was made despite the long-term vision that had initially led to Thorup’s appointment.

“Whilst we made this appointment with a long-term focus and in line with our wider club strategy and direction, unfortunately, recent results and performances have deemed it necessary for us to make a change,” Knapper explained.

“I’d like to place on record our sincere thanks to Johannes and Glen. They are both fantastic people who worked tirelessly to help improve and move our football club forward. We all wish the two of them the best in the next stage of their respective careers.”

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere will take interim charge of the first team for the remaining Championship fixtures, assisted by Tony Roberts and Nick Stanley. The club confirmed that the process of appointing a new permanent head coach is underway.

Tony Mowbray sacked by West Brom on Monday evening

The news at Norwich came a day after West Bromwich Albion have parted company with head coach Tony Mowbray following a run of poor results, the club confirmed on Monday.

Assistant head coach Mark Venus has also left The Hawthorns, with first-team coach James Morrison set to take over on an interim basis. He will be assisted by Damia Abella and former Albion goalkeeper Boaz Myhill. A statement from the club read: “The club would like to place on record its thanks to Tony and Mark for their efforts – but has made the decision to part company following a series of poor results.

“Tony and Mark will forever be welcome at The Hawthorns, and their contributions to the club winning the 2007/08 Sky Bet Championship title will never be forgotten. Everyone at Albion wishes Tony and Mark all the very best in the future.”

Former Sunderland and Middlesbrough boss Mowbray, 61, returned to the club earlier this season for a second stint in charge, having previously led Albion to the Championship title in 2007-08. However, recent form saw the Baggies slip outside the automatic promotion picture, prompting the club’s decision.

Mowbray took over at Sunderland from Alex Neil during the club’s first season back in the Championship and masterminded Sunderland’s top-six finish and play-off campaign with Mowbray’s Premier League dream ended by eventual promotion-winners Luton Town in the semi-final.

Despite rumours suggesting Sunderland were looking at other managerial options the following summer, Mowbray remained at the Academy of Light and took the team into the new season. However, after 15 months in charge, Mowbray was sacked, with the Black Cats ninth in the Championship. Mowbray would then take over at Birmingham City before having to leave his role after receiving a bowel cancer diagnosis.