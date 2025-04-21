Ex-Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray sacked by West Brom after poor Championship run

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Sunderland and Middlesbrough boss Tony Mowbray has been sacked by West Brom

West Bromwich Albion have parted company with head coach Tony Mowbray following a run of poor results, the club confirmed on Monday.

Assistant head coach Mark Venus has also left The Hawthorns, with first-team coach James Morrison set to take over on an interim basis. He will be assisted by Damia Abella and former Albion goalkeeper Boaz Myhill.

A statement from the club read: “The club would like to place on record its thanks to Tony and Mark for their efforts – but has made the decision to part company following a series of poor results.

“Tony and Mark will forever be welcome at The Hawthorns, and their contributions to the club winning the 2007/08 Sky Bet Championship title will never be forgotten. Everyone at Albion wishes Tony and Mark all the very best in the future.”

Former Sunderland and Middlesbrough boss Mowbray, 61, returned to the club earlier this season for a second stint in charge, having previously led Albion to the Championship title in 2007-08. However, recent form saw the Baggies slip outside the automatic promotion picture, prompting the club’s decision.

Mowbray took over at Sunderland from Alex Neil during the club’s first season back in the Championship and masterminded Sunderland’s top-six finish and play-off campaign with Mowbray’s Premier League dream ended by eventual promotion-winners Luton Town in the semi-final.

Despite rumours suggesting Sunderland were looking at other managerial options the following summer, Mowbray remained at the Academy of Light and took the team into the new season. However, after 15 months in charge, Mowbray was sacked, with the Black Cats ninth in the Championship. Mowbray would then take over at Birmingham City before having to leave his role after receiving a bowel cancer diagnosis.

What Tony Mowbray has said about Sunderland recently

"I always want to win for the team I am at. I like Sunderland as a football club. I like the people. You have to respect that Sunderland, with its amazing stadium and fanbase, is an amazing football club,” Mowbray said ahead of the recent game between Sunderland and West Brom.

"I really enjoyed it. We won lots of games. We developed lots of young players. It was and maybe still is the youngest team in the league for all my period there. We had a very young team but performed to good levels and won lots of games and made it exciting for the fans, I think. The current manager is doing just that as well.

"I wish them well but not better than us. Hopefully, there is a scenario where we could see them in the play offs. It would be two amazing games. I think both teams would be a good addition to the Premier League but as would Leeds, Sheffield United and Burnley as well.”