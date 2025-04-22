The 'primary concern' Sunderland must address heading into Championship play-offs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have struggled in front of goal recently...

Sunderland drew a blank in front of goal in their 1-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers on Easter Monday.

The Black Cats have struggled somewhat in front of goal in recent weeks, and have scored just three times in six matches since March’s final international break of the campaign.

And with next month’s Championship play-offs right around the corner - and with just two games left in the regular league schedule left to contest - The Echo’s chief SAFC writer Phil Smith has delivered his verdict on Sunderland’s recent struggles on the front foot.

What did Phil Smith say about Sunderland’s recent struggles in front of goal?

Speaking on the latest edition of On The Whistle, Phil said: “I do expect to see a natural improvement when Sunderland get to the play-offs and we start seeing a more familiar team. I do think the players can quickly recapture a pretty good level. It's not something I'm overly concerned about. I think if you look at the example of Southampton last season, I know they had a better season than Sunderland in terms of their points and they had a stronger squad, but they rotated heavily at the end of the season. And then for the final day of the season, went back to a strong team, won, and then went into the play-offs. I think it is something that you can do.

“My broader concern a little bit with Sunderland going into those play-offs is that I think the attacking play is a little bit of a concern. I think some of it is personnel. I think Romaine Mundle is obviously a big miss, and was such a big goal threat in the first half of the season before he got that injury.

“I also think full-back is an issue at the moment - and I say that and I thought that Alan Browne and Joe Anderson did well yesterday, players operating out of position. And as I said, Joe Anderson is a centre-half really with minimal Championship experience, Alan Browne is a midfielder, but I thought both did a good job. I think Browne, I've got no issues with them playing right-back generally, but I think that especially when you're playing against a low block, which is obviously a big issue for Sunderland at the moment, I think your full-backs are really important because they get so many touches of the ball and they're often the players who have the most space on the pitch. And I think that the lack of natural full-backs in terms of that attacking threat has been a little bit of an issue for Sunderland over recent weeks.

“Naturally, when Trai Hume is back from suspension, that will help. But I think on the other flank, I think Dennis Cirkin is really, really important in terms of getting him back and hopefully in good form for the play-offs. Again, it's no slight on anyone who has played left-back in the last few weeks, but I think those players are ones who prefer to naturally play at centre-half. I put Leo Hjelde in with Joe Anderson as well. They're naturally more defensive players because they're centre-halves by trade. They're not comfortable, I don't think, overlapping the winger, hitting the byline, putting crosses in, or even driving infield towards the box. I think that's where Cirkin is a huge miss, and it's something that Aji Alese does very well when he plays as well.

“I do think you can recover your momentum, if you like, your rhythm. I think a lot of these players have played so many minutes together this season that they will find that cohesion again when they're back together, and especially because they've now got two games where most of them are going to be playing together. But I have a little bit of a worry about Sunderland’s attacking play.

“I mentioned Isidor's lack of confidence there. That's something that I'm really hoping to see over the next couple of games because I don't think there's any doubt that as an attacking unit, Sunderland haven’t looked particularly convincing for quite a while now, and that would probably be my primary concern going into those play-offs. Some of that, I think, will naturally improve when players come back. Some of that, I do think, is quite dependent on how many players Le Bris is able to get back from injury.”

