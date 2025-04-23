Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland will sign Enzo Le Fée on a permanent deal this summer if they get promoted

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The uncertainty surrounding Sunderland’s ongoing promotion push could represent a “big problem” for AS Roma, according to reports in Italy.

Regis Le Bris’ side moved to bring in French playmaker Enzo Le Fée on loan from the Serie A giants during the January transfer window, and are understood to have an agreement in place that would ensure his stay on Wearside becomes permanent in the event of the Black Cats sealing a return to the Premier League this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with Sunderland now set to run the gauntlet of a play-off campaign next month, claims from the continent suggest that Roma are growing increasingly nervy about Le Fée’s future.

What has been said about Enzo Le Fée’s Sunderland future?

According to an update from RomaForever, the Giallorossi regard the decision to send Le Fée out to the Stadium of Light this winter as a gamble, and one that they fear may not pay dividends.

It is stated that Roma’s goal when they sanctioned Le Fée’s exit was to recoup the transfer fee they paid out to prise him away from Stade Rennais last summer, but the uncertainty over Sunderland’s promotion bid is proving to be a “big problem” for the club. While there is still a good chance that the Black Cats could go up, the worry in the Italian capital is that if Le Fée does return at the end of the season, his value may have diminished somewhat, meaning that Roma would make a loss on any future sale.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has Regis Le Bris said about Enzo Le Fée recently?

Le Fée has only started just one of Sunderland’s past five Championship matches since making a return from injury at the beginning of the month, with Le Bris opting to rest and rotate several key members of his squad to ensure that they are fit and fresh ahead of next month’s play-off push.

To that end, the head coach has suggested that he has no qualms about reintroducing Le Fée to his starting XI when he feels the time is right. Speaking in a recent press conference, he said: "We were really good with our triangles down the wide sides through the season, but we probably haven't developed so much this one in the midfield

“This would be a good option in the future. So for these last few games it will be important to develop this midfield triangle and then for the play-offs, we will have to make choices - the best option for the first game, the second game and then hopefully the third game. If we have more flexibility, more options, we are going to be in a better place. So we will develop this and then make the choice.

“Enzo is very versatile and he knows the system. With a new squad, I started with a much smaller degree of freedom because you have to experience the different positions and situations. Later, when you have built this experience, you can open a bit more freedom with the same background. Enzo played in this system for ten years, so it is really natural for him.”

Your next Sunderland read: The key first team players Sunderland are hoping to welcome back in time for Championship play-offs