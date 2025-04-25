'Range of emotions' - Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe opens up on return to work

By Newsdesk
Published 25th Apr 2025, 10:42 BST
Eddie Howe, manager of Newcastle United, looks on from the dugout prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Brentford.Eddie Howe, manager of Newcastle United, looks on from the dugout prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Brentford.
Eddie Howe, manager of Newcastle United, looks on from the dugout prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Brentford. | Getty Images
The latest Newcastle United news, via PA.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admitted he was “not 100 per cent” but was “delighted” to be back as he made his return to work following his recovery from pneumonia.

The club announced that the 47-year-old, who was admitted to hospital on April 11 after feeling unwell for several days, was back behind his desk on Thursday.

The Magpies boss missed his side’s Premier League fixtures against Manchester United, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa but was back in time for their clash with relegation-threatened Ipswich on Saturday.

Howe admitted he had experienced a “range of emotions” in the last fortnight, saying: “I’m OK. I’m not 100 per cent in my body, but I’d like to think I’m very close to 100 per cent in my mind, which is the most important thing.

“I tried to take a positive from every experience, I think that’s really important to try and do that, but this has been a real challenge because your health, you take for granted. “I certainly have and when you don’t have the luxury of feeling normal, it can be very difficult. “I certainly have been through a range of emotions, but thankfully I feel like I’m on the road to recovery, which is the most important thing and I’m delighted to be here.”

