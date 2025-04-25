Régis Le Bris confirms Sunderland selection plan for Oxford and what fans can expect

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland return to Championship action at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that he will name his strongest possible side at Oxford United on Saturday and that it will likely be close to the one he names for first leg of the play-off semi final.

Le Bris has heavily rotated his side in recent weeks but will change his approach for the final two games of the regular season as he seeks to build some rhythm in the team ahead of the play-offs.

Eliezer Mayenda will miss the game due to concussion and though Dennis Cirkin is available again, he will be eased back into action from the bench initially. While some places in the XI for that semi final remain dependent on how some players recover from injury, Le Bris says fans will see a very different team on Saturday to many that he has named in recent weeks.

"We earned this possibility [to rest and rotate]," Le Bris said.

"I'm proud of the team and squad. It's a big achievement. At the same time, with the core of the squad, we knew it was important to go through this phase to have as many players as possible available and fit. This period was unusual and strange but a good opportunity to refresh. And now with one game per week we will have a different dynamic. It won't be a play-off game but it will be closer to the right dynamic.

"Yes, probably, it will be close to the first XI for the semi finals [but] many things can happen.

"It's not just 11 players who will be involved in the game at Oxford and play in the semi-final. We need the full group. Football is unpredictable and you can't anticipate a scenario. I repeat, it's not only 11 players, it's a full group and we'll do our best to manage the game properly.

"We know that many events can happen so it's still not definitive and we have to wait for the teamsheet just before the semi-final.

"But for everyone in the room, the fans, players and squad, we know what could be the first XI. We don't know about injuries or what-not. But it will be close to our best XI."

Le Bris praises Sunderland squad for making 'decisions more difficult'

Le Bris believes he has more options now than he did at the start of this period of rotation, which could be key if any of his returning players aren't able to reach full fitness for the play-offs or if there are any additional injuries between now and then.

"The decision for the squad and the teamsheet will be more difficult now, and that's a good sign," Le Bris said.

"We have positive vibes in the building and everyone wants to be in the team. There are more difficult decisions for me but it's better for the team. And even if some aren't in the team, they will be around and important because we are all connected.

"Everyone is important. We have players coming back and hopefully they will be fully fit for the fixtures. If not, then hopefully now we have other options. You have your plan and the best-case scenario, but you have to ready for if the reality is different. If the best-case scenario happens then we will be very happy, if not then we will have players who are ready to support the team."