Harry Amass made his full Premier League debut for Manchester United at the weekend.

Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg has sent a message to Manchester United full-back Harry Amass after the starlet made his first Premier League start for the Red Devils over the weekend.

Amass was part of the side that suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon. That outing represented the defender’s second top flight appearance of the campaign, and his first from the first whistle, making him the fourth-youngest player ever to start a Premier League fixture for United.

And despite the underwhelming nature of the result, Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim still saw fit to praise Amass for his display at St. James’ Park. Speaking after the match, he said: "I think he did quite well. He caught a player that is really fast, he debuted in maybe one of the hardest stadiums with one team that is in a good moment. I think he did really well. He needs to continue and we need to help all these young kids to perform in a higher level."

Sunderland starlet Chris Rigg sends message to Harry Amass

Taking to social media after the contest on Tyneside, Amass posted a series of photos from the match, alongside the caption: “Disappointing result but happy to get my first start”.

In response, Rigg replied with a pair of emojis - one of applauding hands and one of a flame. The two teenage talents are familiar with each other having spent shared stints with England’s youth international set-up in recent seasons.

For his part, Rigg has been repeatedly linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent months, with United touted as one of several clubs keen on prising him away from Wearside at the end of the season. Alongside the Red Devils, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle have all been credited with interest at various points this term, while a fresh report from i News suggests that both Liverpool and Everton are also in the running for his signature.

To that end, should Rigg leave Sunderland over the coming months, reports have claimed that there is an expectation his price tag would be “well in excess” of the £30 million that Leeds United received from Tottenham for Durham-born Archie Gray - another highly-rated young midfielder - last summer.

What is Chris Rigg’s contract situation at Sunderland?

Rigg put pen to paper on his first professional contract with Sunderland in July 2024, signing a three-year deal that runs through to the summer of 2027. The length of the agreement should give the Black Cats a strong position in any future transfer discussions, with no urgency to cash in.

