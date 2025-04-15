Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland face Bristol City in the Championship on Friday afternoon

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing defeat at the hands of Swansea City last weekend when they travel to face fellow promotion hopefuls Bristol City on Good Friday.

The Black Cats are already guaranteed a spot in this season’s Championship play-offs, but will be hoping to rekindle some momentum after a lacklustre display at the Stadium of Light. Reflecting on his side’s display against the Swans in a post-match press conference, head coach Regis Le Bris said: "It's a disappointing result, especially at home. We expect more. We wanted to win but it wasn't possible, we had a lot of the ball but we didn't create many chances. It was difficult to build up under their pressure, they were well organised and to be fair it wasn't easy to find a solution. We didn't find a good rhythm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For their part, Bristol City also dropped points at the weekend, drawing 1-1 with QPR. The Robins currently find themselves fifth in the table, 12 points adrift of Sunderland in fourth, and will be aiming to reinforce their own play-off prospects with a valuable win over the Black Cats.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to follow all of the action on Friday afternoon...

When does Bristol City vs Sunderland kick off?

Sunderland will play Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Good Friday afternoon, with proceedings scheduled to get underway at 3pm BST.

Is Bristol City vs Sunderland on TV?

Yes, Bristol City vs Sunderland will be broadcast live via Sky Sports+, with coverage beginning shortly before kick-off. Viewers without a Sky TV subscription can purchase a NOW Sports Day or Month Membership, which will allow them to watch the match in its entirety. A NOW day pass costs £14.99, or customers can purchase a rolling month-long membership for £26 per month for the first six months. Find full details here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

How else can I follow Bristol City vs Sunderland?

BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the match with Nick Barnes and former Sunderland player Gary Bennett. Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo. Our writers Phil Smith and James Copley will bring you all the latest team news, updates, and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

Can I get tickets for Bristol City vs Sunderland?

Away tickets for Sunderland’s trip to Ashton Gate are still available, and can be found here.