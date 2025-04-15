Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sunderland centre-back has been linked with a move to Sheffield United in recent days

Don Goodman has suggested that a potential transfer involving Dan Ballard between Sunderland and Sheffield United could benefit everyone involved.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is said to be eyeing a summer move for Ballard—but any deal is expected to depend on the Blades securing promotion to the Premier League.

According to transfer insider Alan Nixon, Wilder is looking to bolster his defence with a physically dominant, old-school centre-half should United return to the top flight and Ballard is reportedly high on his list of targets. However, Sunderland’s own promotion hopes could be a significant factor, with a move for Ballard more likely if the Black Cats fall short in the play-offs.

Since leaving Arsenal, the Northern Ireland international has become a standout performer at the Stadium of Light. Nixon also hints that Ballard might not be the only key player to leave if Sunderland remain in the second tier, with young winger Tommy Watson already completing a move to Brighton.

A transfer fee in the region of £12million to £15million would reportedly be required to prise Ballard away from Wearside—an outlay United are prepared to consider should they bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. The former Arsenal man has endured a tough season with injuries at Sunderland and has only played 19 times in the Championship this season.

“He’s another young player, Dan Ballard, that we’ve seen grow up in the EFL,” Goodman told Football League World. “He’s 25 years old now, bit of an injury-hit season, and then even when he got back fit he wasn’t getting a place in the Sunderland team straight away.

“From a Sunderland perspective, you kind of feel that he would be one of the youngsters if they can get money for him, that they would be willing to do a deal on. From Sheffield United’s point of view, he would probably be an upgrade on what they have in the building at the moment.

“But in terms of them being in the Premier League, if they get in the top two and that’s looking a long shot, and Sunderland win the play-offs, would you swap Sunderland for Sheffield United? There are so many things to think about in that but, as I say, I think my biggest takeaway from the question is that Dan Ballard would be an upgrade on a lot of what Sheffield United have in that position at the moment.”

Sunderland head coach delivers update on defensive injuries

While the news in forward positions is not positive for the play-off campaign in terms of Jayden Danns (though Romaine Mundle is expected to be back in time), things are looking better at the other end of the pitch.

Ballard and Dennis Cirkin are both on course to be back for the play-offs and in a surprise update on Friday, Le Bris said that Aji Alese could yet be fit before the end of the campaign. Alese was expected to be out until pre-season but has made positive progress. Jenson Seelt should also be able to provide cover for the play-off campaign and while significant minutes are unlikely, Niall Huggins is also close to returning to non-contact training.

"It's a good sign when you are in the physio room you can feel the mood of the injured players," Le Bris said. "We can feel positive vibes. It means they are connected and want to be part of the process.

"Aji was expected to be out for the full season but he will be close in two weeks. He's worked hard to be connected with the team. With Jenson, he came with the team at Coventry and I think he pushed very strong to be ready. After that he suffered from discomfort with his knee. It's not major but we have to manage his load. He could be involved for the last stage.

"Niall is also in a good place. Probably he could be back with us part training maybe next week or the week after. He's really close to being back with us. It's probably too much to expect he will play this season but we don't know because he's really connected and positive. Maybe he could be on the bench, I don't know. I'm looking forward to seeing him close to the team because he's quick, versatile, he can dribble, he can play under pressure. He has many good characteristics for full-back."

