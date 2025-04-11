Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Régis Le Bris has issued a significant Sunderland injury update

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that he doesn't expect any striking reinforcements for Sunderland's play-off campaign with Jayden Danns now officially ruled out for the rest of the season.

Sunderland beat numerous Championship clubs to agree the loan signing of Danns on deadline day, only to discover a back issue during his medical. Danns had not been experiencing any symptoms but required a period of rest and rehabilitation. All parties decided to proceed with the deal in the hope that the youngster may recover in time.

Le Bris confirmed on Friday afternoon that this will not be the case. Ahmed Abdullahi is also unlikely to play this season as he continues to recover from groin surgery. While the club are confident that the underlying issue has been solved by the surgery, the striker has continued to experience pain and discomfort in recent weeks.

"He won't play with us this season, it is definitive now," Le Bris said.

"It's [been] tough for Ahmed. He's struggled with the consequences of his surgery. It's not a big deal but he's not comfortable to train 100%."

Sunderland head coach delivers update on defensive injuries

While the news in forward positions is not positive for the play-off campaign (though Romaine Mundle is expected to be back in time), things are looking better at the other end of the pitch.

Dan Ballard and Dennis Cirkin are both on course to be back for the play-offs and in a surprise update on Friday, Le Bris said that Aji Alese could yet be fit before the end of the campaign. Alese was expected to be out until pre-season but has made positive progress. Jenson Seelt should also be able to provide cover for the play-off campaign and while significant minutes are unlikely, Niall Huggins is also close to returning to non-contact training.

"It's a good sign when you are in the physio room you can feel the mood of the injured players," Le Bris said.

"We can feel positive vibes. It means they are connected and want to be part of the process.

"Aji was expected to be out for the full season but he will be close in two weeks. He's worked hard to be connected with the team.

"With Jenson He came with the team at Coventry and I think he pushed very strong to be ready. After that he suffered from discomfort with his knee. It's not major but we have to manage his load. He could be involved for the last stage.

"Niall is also in a good place. Probably he could be back with us part training maybe next week or the week after. He's really close to being back with us.

"It's probably too much to expect he will play this season but we don't know because he's really connected and positive. Maybe he could be on the bench, I don't know. I'm looking forward to seeing him close to the team because he's quick, versatile, he can dribble, he can play under pressure. He has many good characteristics for full-back."

Salis Abdul Samed is expected to make his return to action against Swansea City on Saturday.