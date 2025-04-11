Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are back in Championship action against Swansea City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday

Jobe Bellingham will sit out Sunderland’s clash with Swansea City on Saturday but Régis Le Bris has confirmed that he will return for the Easter Weekend fixtures.

Bellingham missed the 0-0 draw with Norwich City on Tuesday night as a precaution after suffering a very minor ankle injury in the 1-0 win at The Hawthorns days previous. Sunderland have decided to give the 19-year-old an extended period of rest in the hope of having him fully fit and in his best form for the run-in and play-off campaign thereafter.

Le Bris’s midfield options have also been bolstered this week by the return of Salis Abdul Samed from a calf issue. Samed is set to return to the squad on Saturday afternoon and Le Bris expects him to get minutes over the course of the game.

It has been a frustrating spell for the RC Lens loanee due to injury but the Sunderland head coach has challenged him to end the campaign on a high and says he will get plenty of chances to prove his worth between now and the end of the campaign.

"Jobe will skip this one so that he is fresh and competitive for the last stage of the season," Le Bris said.

"Salis will be back in the squad tomorrow and I think he will get some game time. It's another opportunity for him to reconnect with the team, he's a good player. he's been unlucky this season with his first injury and then a recurrence. He had two opportunities to play and his connection with the team wasn't perfect. But I think he is in a good place now and he knows that the story isn't finished, there is still a big opportunity here. He knows that sometimes the way you finish can hide the story of the season. He knows the opportunity for both him and for us.

"It's been a weird season for him but he is going to get an opportunity. We need to manage the players in the middle of the pitch so we are going to be adjusting and trying different partnerships, so there are going to be opportunities for Salis."

Sunderland head coach delivers positive Romaine Mundle update

The Sunderland head coach has also confirmed that Romaine Mundle could well be fit for the play-offs. There were concerns that the influential winger’s campaign could be over due to a hamstring injury but Le Bris allayed those fears at his pre-match press conference.

"The target for Romaine is the play-offs,” Le Bris said.

“We'll try and prepare him for these fixtures - he should be OK."