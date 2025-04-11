Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Régis Le Bris has issued an update on Romaine Mundle’s hamstring injury

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris has raised hopes that Romaine Mundle could yet play again for Sunderland this season.

Mundle suffered a hamstring injury during the 1-0 win over West Brom, with the Black Cats seeking specialist advice this week as to the severity of the problem. While the winger will be absent for the remainder of the regular season, initial fears that he would not play again have thankfully been allayed this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland mathematically secured their play-off spot with the 0-0 draw at Norwich City on Tuesday night and the head coach is now hopeful that the 21-year-old can feature.

"The target for Romaine is the play-offs,” Le Bris said.

“We'll try and prepare him for these fixtures - he should be OK."

Tommy Watson in line for more Sunderland minutes amid Romaine Mundle injury

Tommy Watson made his first start for the club since agreeing to join Brighton & Hove Albion this summer at Norwich City on Tuesday night, and Le Bris said afterwards that he was confident he could play a big part in the coming weeks while Mundle is on the sidelines. Eliezer Mayenda is another contender to play on the left wing after impressing at The Hawthorns last week.

“Tommy is OK,” Le Bris said.

“Now it's just a question of level, improvements and connection with the competition. You always need time to build self confidence, your level, your references with your teammates and the opponent as well. We have to remember he built these references progressively before his injury. Now he needs time because this competition is tough.

“I hope he can play a big part between now and the end of season, absolutely.”