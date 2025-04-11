Régis Le Bris's Sunderland starting XI and substitutes to face Swansea City predicted - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 11th Apr 2025, 09:00 BST

Sunderland are hoping to continue their good form at the Stadium of Light on Saturday

Sunderland are back in Championship action on Saturday when they welcome Swansea City to the Stadium of Light.

Régis Le Bris has a number of big decisions to make as he manages the squad ahead of the play-offs, so here’s what we think he will go with tomorrow both from the start and on his bench.

Kept three clean sheets in a row and little doubt he'll start in this game. Playing well.

1. GK - Anthony Patterson

Kept three clean sheets in a row and little doubt he'll start in this game. Playing well. | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Hard to predict Le Bris's XI at the moment as he makes clear his intention to rotate, but we know Trai Hume has been carrying a knock and he's already completed two 90s this week. Browne has done well at RB - could he return there on Saturday to give Hume a breather?

2. RB - Alan Browne

Hard to predict Le Bris's XI at the moment as he makes clear his intention to rotate, but we know Trai Hume has been carrying a knock and he's already completed two 90s this week. Browne has done well at RB - could he return there on Saturday to give Hume a breather? Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Photo Sales
Continues to be a crucial part of the XI and no doubt over his place with Dan Ballard still sidelined. Has had two brilliant games and though Le Bris might want to rest him at some point, he doesn't really have the option to do so right now.

3. CB - Chris Mepham

Continues to be a crucial part of the XI and no doubt over his place with Dan Ballard still sidelined. Has had two brilliant games and though Le Bris might want to rest him at some point, he doesn't really have the option to do so right now. | Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Like Mepham, superb in the last couple of games and likely to continue here.

4. CB - Luke O'Nien

Like Mepham, superb in the last couple of games and likely to continue here. | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Swansea CityRegis Le Bris
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice