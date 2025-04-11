Sunderland are back in Championship action on Saturday when they welcome Swansea City to the Stadium of Light.
Régis Le Bris has a number of big decisions to make as he manages the squad ahead of the play-offs, so here’s what we think he will go with tomorrow both from the start and on his bench.
1. GK - Anthony Patterson
Kept three clean sheets in a row and little doubt he'll start in this game. Playing well. | Frank Reid
2. RB - Alan Browne
Hard to predict Le Bris's XI at the moment as he makes clear his intention to rotate, but we know Trai Hume has been carrying a knock and he's already completed two 90s this week. Browne has done well at RB - could he return there on Saturday to give Hume a breather? Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
3. CB - Chris Mepham
Continues to be a crucial part of the XI and no doubt over his place with Dan Ballard still sidelined. Has had two brilliant games and though Le Bris might want to rest him at some point, he doesn't really have the option to do so right now. | Richard Sellers/PA Wire
4. CB - Luke O'Nien
Like Mepham, superb in the last couple of games and likely to continue here. | Frank Reid
