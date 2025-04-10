Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are weighing up a major change at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland are opening discussions with supporters about moving away fans back into the lower bowl at the Stadium of Light.

The current arrangements, which see travelling supporters housed in the North Stand Upper, will remain in place for the 2025/26 campaign at least as the season card renewal process has already begun.

But the club are exploring their options for future seasons amid concerns that the atmosphere at the Stadium of Light has declined. Chief Business Officer David Bruce opened the discussion with fans at the a recent meeting with the Supporter Collective, with representatives present from the Branch Liaison Council, the Red and White Army and the Senior Supporters' Association. Club officials believe the Stadium of Light is no longer providing the club 'the edge' on the pitch that it once did.

The club have also begun consultation with supporters about creating an 'atmosphere group' to help address the issue.

No decision has been taken on where away fans may move to in the lower bowl, with the club making clear that this would only be done after extensive consultation with fans. Some present raised concerns over the issue of displacing those already in the lower bowl, many of whom will have now held their season card in the same seat for many years. A broader phase of consultation is now set to begin.

What the Sunderland supporter collective meeting minutes said about the issue in full

The minutes read: "A new PA system, lighting and standing have been installed at the Stadium of Light to improve the supporter experience. To continue to improve the experience, DB [David Bruce] would like to open discussions on the position of the away fans and the creation of an ‘atmosphere group’. The position of the away fans has been discussed at length at previous meetings, and MB [Senior Supporters' Association] reiterated that the main issue is the displacement of long-standing season ticket holders. At the Coventry City and Leeds United away games, the atmosphere generated was excellent by the home fans. Sunderland away support is always amazing. CR agreed with MB, that moving away fans had been discussed many times. CR [Branch Liaison Council] asked which areas had been considered for relocation and if 330 away fans with Preston North End or 490 Cardiff City fans would make a significant difference to the atmosphere if they moved to the lower bowl.

"DB confirmed the Club had not taken a decision as to where away supporters would be re-located to, this would be done in consultation with supporters. PK [Chief Operating Officer] noted that in the Premier League the away ticket allocation would be 3,000. JG [Branch Liaison Council] believes an improved atmosphere starts on the pitch, when the team are committed. DR agreed atmosphere can be reactive to actions on the pitch, but the atmosphere has not reflected the performance over the season. It was noted that this season the atmosphere was the worst in recent memory and with the team having a strong league position, the atmosphere is not creating the edge which Sunderland have been known for in the past (DB).

"Limiting migration around the ground as required by the SGSA has prevented likeminded supporters congregating, the age limit in the south stand may also be a factor. It is important to identify and work with fans who want to set up an atmosphere group, suggesting the Club reach out to younger fans who may wish to be involved in an atmosphere group. Fan groups can support the process.

"DR continued that effective fan consultation is the only way forward for any discussion that relates to moving away fans: focus groups, surveys, full consultation. Ultimately, it will be a decision made by the Club, but it can only be a good decision if the fan base has been fully consulted (PK). The Club is keen to work with the collective and the wider fanbase to determine the correct outcome."