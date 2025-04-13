Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is reportedly keen to bring in Sunderland centre-back Dan Ballard this summer—but the move hinges on the Blades securing promotion to the Premier League.

It has been said that Wilder is targeting a commanding, traditional-style defender to strengthen his backline if United return to the top flight, and Ballard is believed to be at the top of that shortlist. However, a potential deal is likely to depend on Sunderland failing to win promotion through the play-offs. That’s according to transfer insider Alan Nixon.

The Northern Ireland international has impressed since departing Arsenal and establishing himself as a key figure at the Stadium of Light. Nixon’s report also suggests that Ballard could be one of several high-profile departures if the Black Cats remain in the Championship, with winger Tommy Watson already sealing a move to Brighton.

A transfer fee in the region of £12million to £15million would reportedly be required to prise Ballard away from Wearside—an outlay United are prepared to consider should they bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. The former Arsenal man has endured a tough season with injuries at Sunderland and has only played 19 times in the Championship this season.

Sunderland head coach delivers update on defensive injuries

While the news in forward positions is not positive for the play-off campaign in terms of Jayden Danns (though Romaine Mundle is expected to be back in time), things are looking better at the other end of the pitch.

Ballard and Dennis Cirkin are both on course to be back for the play-offs and in a surprise update on Friday, Le Bris said that Aji Alese could yet be fit before the end of the campaign. Alese was expected to be out until pre-season but has made positive progress. Jenson Seelt should also be able to provide cover for the play-off campaign and while significant minutes are unlikely, Niall Huggins is also close to returning to non-contact training.

"It's a good sign when you are in the physio room you can feel the mood of the injured players," Le Bris said. "We can feel positive vibes. It means they are connected and want to be part of the process.

"Aji was expected to be out for the full season but he will be close in two weeks. He's worked hard to be connected with the team. With Jenson, he came with the team at Coventry and I think he pushed very strong to be ready. After that he suffered from discomfort with his knee. It's not major but we have to manage his load. He could be involved for the last stage.

"Niall is also in a good place. Probably he could be back with us part training maybe next week or the week after. He's really close to being back with us. It's probably too much to expect he will play this season but we don't know because he's really connected and positive. Maybe he could be on the bench, I don't know. I'm looking forward to seeing him close to the team because he's quick, versatile, he can dribble, he can play under pressure. He has many good characteristics for full-back."

