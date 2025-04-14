Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oscar-nominated actor Mickey Rourke has been removed from Celebrity Big Brother UK following a series of heated altercations inside the house, including a notable clash with Sunderland supporter and reality TV personality Chris Hughes.

The 72-year-old Hollywood star was one of the more high-profile names to enter the Big Brother house this season, but his stay was short-lived after tensions flared with multiple contestants. Rourke's time on the show was marred by controversy, including comments directed at singer and internet personality JoJo Siwa that prompted a formal warning from producers early on.

However, the situation worsened when Rourke reportedly had a verbal outburst during a group task, targeting Hughes with personal insults and threats. Hughes, known for his previous appearances on Love Island and his public support of Sunderland, handled the confrontation calmly, earning praise from both housemates and viewers for his composed reaction. No physical altercation took place between the pair.

The incident appeared to be the tipping point for producers, who decided to remove Rourke from the house due to concerns over escalating behaviour. It has been reported that the actor will now miss out on a significant portion of his appearance fee. Since leaving the show, Rourke has reportedly expressed remorse, acknowledging that his actions crossed a line and stating that he regrets how he handled the pressure inside the house.

Hughes, meanwhile, has emerged as a fan favourite during the series—not only for his laid-back personality and humour but also for the maturity he displayed throughout the ordeal. The Gloucestershire-born TV personality has been open with his support of Sunderland for some time, despite his southern roots.

Speaking at the premiere of the most recent Sunderland Til I Die series on Netflix, Hughes said: “I love, you know, the people of Sunderland. They're my favourite people. I mean, they're the best people and it's something which, you know, the football club, I've always got something in common with those, you know, with the people of Sunderland.

“Special people and I get them and they get me. You know, we're Sunderland fans, we're all on the same wavelength. Yeah, it's just nicer as a Sunderland fan we can actually watch a Netflix show and kind of enjoy it, which has been anticipated for a few years now. So, just those first two series were brutal and I mean, you know, it's punishing to watch as a fan of the club, but we still watched it, it's part of being a Sunderland fan.

“It allowed the world to see what it was like to be a Sunderland fan and we still have those moments, you know. So, we're not back to the big time yet and we're not where we should be as a club, but we're getting there one stage at a time and obviously, you know, Wembley, beating Wycombe, massive day for the club. You know, one of my best days as a Sunderland fan and yeah, I'd had a few beers beforehand.

“It's not easy to be a Sunderland fan and we're coming up here and seeing the boys and stuff, I chatted to my mate today who, you know, born and bred, lives in Sunderland. I'll miss him this time around because it is a flying visit in and out. I love the city and I love the people and you just want to see the happiness on everyone's faces, don't you? You want to be back in the Premier League and hopefully, we can.”

