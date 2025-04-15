Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool and Everton are reportedly set to battle it out for the Sunderland teenager’s signature

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool and Everton are reportedly set to battle it out over Sunderland teenager Chris Rigg during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Rigg has quickly become one of the most sought-after talents in English football, attracting widespread attention from some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs—and beyond. Rigg, who has enjoyed a breakout season in the Championship, has been linked with top-flight sides eager to secure the services of the 17-year-old midfielder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to recent reports from i News, the battle for Rigg's signature is heating up, with Merseyside rivals Liverpool and Everton both said to be keen on signing the Sunderland prodigy. The Toffees, under new ownership, are looking to make an impact in the transfer market, with Rigg fitting their plans to revitalise their squad and bring down the average age of their team. Everton have also recently been linked with Sunderland team captain Dan Neil.

Liverpool are also said to be keeping close tabs on the midfielder, further intensifying the competition for his signature. Alongside the Merseyside duo, clubs such as West Ham, Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Newcastle United are all believed to be monitoring Rigg's development at Sunderland.

With his impressive performances this season, Rigg has proven his potential to succeed at the highest levels of the game in the Premier League and possibly Europe too. His price tag is expected to reflect this, with reports suggesting that it would be “well in excess” of the £30million that Leeds United received from Tottenham for Durham-born Archie Gray—another highly-rated young midfielder.

Newcastle United remain keen on Chris Rigg

The news of Liverpool’s interest comes after fresh talk of Newcastle United’s interest in Rigg during the summer transfer window was broken The Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their report also notes that West Ham scouts have been tracking the progress of the £25million-rated teenager, while both the Magpies and Manchester United are said to be among the clubs showing interest. Indeed, reports last month also claimed Tottenham had submitted a £38million bid to Sunderland over the international break.

However, Rigg has started Sunderland’s last two five games under head coach Régis Le Bris, taking his total Championship appearances for the season to an impressive 38. The 17-year-old comes from a mixed family of both Newcastle United and Black Cats supporters but has praised the Wearsiders’ fanbase several times in recent months.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What has Chris Rigg said about Sunderland fans?

“They were unbelievable,” Rigg said about Sunderland fans at West Brom after the game recently. “I think every away trip is unbelievable with them fans. But today was special. The sun was out as well, so we didn't really get the sun in Sunderland. But no, they were unbelievable and they helped us finish the game strong.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rigg continued: “It's always nice to come to a stadium like this and get the three points, obviously, coming off the back of a loss away at Coventry. So, no, it was nice that the lads put the effort in and we got the three points. We don't stop until the season's over. That's our motto in the changing room. So, we need to keep going, keep fighting and show teams how good we really are, because our performances haven't really been as good as we have been. But like I said before, if we keep picking up the three points, then there's no harm in that at all.”

What is Chris Rigg’s contract situation at Sunderland?

Rigg put pen to paper on his first professional contract with Sunderland in July 2024, signing a three-year deal that runs through to the summer of 2027. The length of the agreement gives the Black Cats a strong position in any transfer discussions, with no urgency to cash in.

Despite his new deal, the talented teenager continues to draw interest from major clubs such as Manchester United, Chelsea, and Real Madrid. Sunderland are believed to have placed a valuation in the region of £20million to £30million on Rigg and remain eager to keep hold of him as they push for a return to the Premier League.

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland hand trial to highly-rated 18-year-old goalkeeper ahead of summer transfer decision