The Sunderland youngster spoke after the win against West Brom at The Hawthorns on Saturday

Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg has once again praised Sunderland fans following his side’s 1-0 win away to West Brom at The Hawthorns in the Championship.

The youngster has been heavily linked with a move to both West Ham and Tottenham in the Premier League in recent weeks. Indeed, reports have claimed that Spurs submitted a £38million bid to Sunderland over the international break.

However, Rigg started for Sunderland as Régis Le Bris’ side defeated Tony Mowbray’s men by a single Trai Hume goal to claim all points on the road and all but mathematically ensure their place in this season’s Championship play-off campaign.

“They were unbelievable,” Rigg said about Sunderland fans at West Brom after the game. “I think every away trip is unbelievable with them fans. But today was special. The sun was out as well, so we didn't really get the sun in Sunderland. But no, they were unbelievable and they helped us finish the game strong.”

Rigg continued: “It's always nice to come to a stadium like this and get the three points, obviously, coming off the back of a loss away at Coventry. So, no, it was nice that the lads put the effort in and we got the three points. We don't stop until the season's over. That's our motto in the changing room. So, we need to keep going, keep fighting and show teams how good we really are, because our performances haven't really been as good as we have been. But like I said before, if we keep picking up the three points, then there's no harm in that at all.”

Asked about how tough the game was to play in, Rigg responded: That's football, isn't it? I think the lads were unbelievable, putting their bodies on the line. The defenders' pattern was unbelievable today. Obviously, Eli came on and he was playing left-back at the end, and that just shows the mentality of the team. So, I think the mentality was great today and hopefully, we can keep that same mentality going forward.

“I've said it before, there's no easy game in this league. Obviously, we're going to have to travel a long way. But I'm going to mention it again, the mentality of the boys is unbelievable. So, I think if we keep the mentality that we had today, I think we'll be fine and hopefully we can come out of this on it.”

Sunderland asses fresh injury concern against West Brom

Sunderland are assessing a new injury concern after Romaine Mundle was forced off during the 1-0 win over West Brom.

Mundle was replaced in the first half and experiencing more discomfort in his hamstring, the same one that he injured this season and that kept him sidelined for a number of months. Head coach Le Bris says it is not yet clear whether he has suffered a significant injury but it’s clearly a big concern heading into the run-in.

"It's his hamstring yes," Le Bris said. "We'll have to wait one or two days to assess how serious it is but it is the same hamstring he injured earlier this season. We'll have to see."

