Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus net worth compared to Sheff Utd and other Championship play-off rivals

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 25th Apr 2025, 19:00 BST

There are some wealthy owners across the Championship - and Sunderland’s current owner is said to be among the wealthiest.

Sunderland will aim to secure their place amongst English football’s elite once again over the coming weeks as they prepare for the Championship play-offs.

With two games remaining in the regular season, Regis Le Bris’ side are guaranteed to claim fourth place in the table and they will be joined in the play-off semi-finals by Sheffield United after they were edged out of the title race by Leeds United and Burnley.

However, both sets of red and whites are still waiting to discover their play-off semi-final opponents and several sides are in contention.

Eight years have passed since Sunderland last competed in the Premier League - and the riches on offer in the top flight have transformed during that time - but how does the net worth of Black Cats owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus compare to the clubs his club are currently competing alongside in the Championship?

Your next Sunderland read: The Oxford United and Sunderland team and injury news with nine ruled out - gallery

Net worth: Unknown

1. Oxford United - Erick Thohir and others

Net worth: Unknown | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Net worth: Unknown

2. Luton Town - Fan ownership

Net worth: Unknown | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Net worth: £66m

3. Plymouth Argyle - Simon Hallett

Net worth: £66m | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Net Worth: £80m - £100m

4. Hull City - Acun Ilicali

Net Worth: £80m - £100m | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Kyril Louis-DreyfusSunderland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice