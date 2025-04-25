Sunderland will aim to secure their place amongst English football’s elite once again over the coming weeks as they prepare for the Championship play-offs.

With two games remaining in the regular season, Regis Le Bris’ side are guaranteed to claim fourth place in the table and they will be joined in the play-off semi-finals by Sheffield United after they were edged out of the title race by Leeds United and Burnley.

However, both sets of red and whites are still waiting to discover their play-off semi-final opponents and several sides are in contention.

Eight years have passed since Sunderland last competed in the Premier League - and the riches on offer in the top flight have transformed during that time - but how does the net worth of Black Cats owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus compare to the clubs his club are currently competing alongside in the Championship?

Your next Sunderland read: The Oxford United and Sunderland team and injury news with nine ruled out - gallery

1 . Oxford United - Erick Thohir and others Net worth: Unknown | Getty Images Photo Sales