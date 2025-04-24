Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have lost three games in a row but Regis Le Bris remains optimistic

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris says Southampton's play-off success last season demonstrates that recent results are not necessarily the most important factor heading into a play-off campaign.

Russell Martin's side lost three games in a row, including a 5-0 defeat to Leicester City, before bouncing back to beat Leeds United on the final day of the regular campaign. Southampton then beat West Brom over two legs in the semi final before another win over Leeds at Wembley to seal promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris is confident his players will be ready to deliver when the semi finals come around and that his rest and rotation policy of recent weeks will put his squad in a better place.

"I think Southampton lost some games towards the end of the season, I think one of them was 5-0," Le Bris said.

"And they were promoted. So every situation is unique and ours is unique, so we have to manage it properly. The question now is about the desire of the squad, the desire of the squad and of the fans and the connection we have together. At Bristol City we played with ten men and showed good connection, good energy. This part of the project is the most important so now I hope that we will have mainly a full squad, a good energy, and two games to play."

Le Bris also made clear that he would pick a far more familiar Sunderland side for the final two games of the campaign in a bid to build some rhythm for the semi final in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We explained before that this part of the season, it has been a little bit weird," Le Bris said.

"We didn't really have a choice because we had a very small squad and they played so many games with probably fourteen or fifteen players. It was really important to refresh the squad and it was possible because we had 76 points, and we deserved this opportunity. Now with two games to play and one per week, the situation will be different. It will be possible to start with our 'main' XI and I hope that we will find our rhythm, the right flow and dynamic.

"Every situation is unique and we have a specific situation where it was impossible to solve with other options. The players have shown before that they are able to react. For me, I am confident and I trust these players 100%. Now it's a question of mindset because the play-offs are totally different and the energy you have to manage is totally different. So I think we'll able to show the desire."