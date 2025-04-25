Sunderland are looking to build some momentum for their play-off campaign next month then they travel to face Oxford United
It’s a huge game for the hosts, who are looking to secure their second-tier status for another season. Both bosses have some key injury concerns to consider - here’s the team news as we have it...
1. Trai Hume - available
Hume served a one-game suspension on Monday and will return to the starting XI here. | David Davies/PA Wire
2. Dennis Cirkin - out
Cirkin shoukd return to the bench and get some minutes later in the game, which would be a big boost for the play-offs. | Getty Images
3. Elliott Moore - available
Moore returned to the fold from the bench at Cardiff on Monday and the influential defender is highly likely to play a part here as a result. | Gary Oakley/PA Wire
4. Romaine Mundle - out
The Sunderland winger is sidelined with a hamstring injury but Sunderland remain confident he'll be back for the play-offs. | Frank Reid
