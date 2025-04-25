The Oxford United and Sunderland team and injury news with nine ruled out - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 25th Apr 2025, 12:38 BST

Sunderland return to Championship action at Oxford United on Saturday

Sunderland are looking to build some momentum for their play-off campaign next month then they travel to face Oxford United

It’s a huge game for the hosts, who are looking to secure their second-tier status for another season. Both bosses have some key injury concerns to consider - here’s the team news as we have it...

Hume served a one-game suspension on Monday and will return to the starting XI here.

1. Trai Hume - available

Cirkin shoukd return to the bench and get some minutes later in the game, which would be a big boost for the play-offs.

2. Dennis Cirkin - out

Moore returned to the fold from the bench at Cardiff on Monday and the influential defender is highly likely to play a part here as a result.

3. Elliott Moore - available

The Sunderland winger is sidelined with a hamstring injury but Sunderland remain confident he'll be back for the play-offs.

4. Romaine Mundle - out

