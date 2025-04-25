Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland will add to their Supporters’ Collective panel next season

Sunderland have announced elections for four new positions on their Supporters’ Collective panel ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

The Supporters’ Collective plays an integral role in fan engagement with the Black Cats, providing a structured platform for supporters to contribute to club discussions. The group meets with the club four times per season, as well as participating in various working groups focused on enhancing supporter experience on Wearside. Current members include representatives from the Branch Liaison Council, Red & White Army, and Senior Supporters Association.

As of next season, however, Sunderland have taken the decision to add a number of new seats to the organisation, with the four roles up for grabs set to be taken up exclusively by fans from outside the established supporter group network, with the aim being to ensure broader representation. An excerpt of a statement from the club reads: “This is a great opportunity for dedicated supporters to play a key role in shaping the fan experience and making their voices heard.”

How can I apply to be elected to Sunderland’s Supporter Collective panel?

The election process for the Supporter Collective panel consists of three stages, as outlined by the club:

Stage 1 – Application Phase

All Sunderland supporters over the age of 18 are eligible, regardless of supporter group affiliation. To apply, fans must fill out an online form, which can be found here , providing their personal details, membership number, motivation for joining, connection to the club, and any relevant experience.

Sunderland also state that it is recommended that supporters draft their response using general word processing software, such as Word, Notes, or Notepad initially before pasting the information into the form. Fans who wish to apply via postal mail rather than online can contact Supporter Liaison Officer, Chris Waters, during office hours on 07814 494819. Applications must be submitted by Monday, April 28th.

Stage 2 – Selection Process

All applications will be reviewed by the Football Supporters Association (FSA) and an independent panel, and candidates will then be shortlisted based on their ability to represent the wider fanbase and commitment to the club. Shortlisted applicants will then be interviewed and prepare a public profile.

Stage 3 – Public Vote

All current Sunderland season ticket holders will then be able to vote, with voting conducted online. Voting will close on May 23rd, and the results of the ballot will be announced a week later on May 30th.

