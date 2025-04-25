Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland travel to the Kassam Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oxford United boss Gary Rowett has hailed Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman for his transfer strategy on Wearside ahead of the two sides meeting in the Championship this weekend.

The Black Cats have enjoyed a hugely successful campaign under Regis Le Bris thus far, and have built up a reputation for utilising and honing exciting young talent in recent seasons. To that end, Speakman has played a significant role in aiding the club’s ongoing push for promotion back to the Premier League, with Sunderland already assured of a play-off spot next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before then, however, Le Bris and his side face dead rubbers against Oxford and QPR, but U’s head coach Rowett is expecting a significant challenge this weekend, despite the Black Cats having nothing to play for and currently being on a run of three successive league defeats.

What has Oxford United boss Gary Rowett said about Sunderland?

Speaking in a pre-match press conference, Rowett said: “I’ve read recent comments that they’re now in play-off mode, and they’ve got to build some sort of momentum with the team, and synergy.

“Whilst I’ve been in that position, it’s hard isn’t it? Because no matter what you do, if you’re in the play-offs, the second the play-offs start, that’s when you really step up your game. Sometimes it’s a challenge. We have to prepare as though Sunderland are going to be at their best.

“They’re certainly going to be fairly relaxed in the game. I don’t think there’s any real jeopardy for them, so I think that works both ways depending on how it goes, but we know they’re a very good side. They’re a very well-coached side, so we’ll prepare for them as though this is the first leg of the play-offs. That’s how important we have to think it is to Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

“We certainly wouldn’t take anybody on the basis of the last three or four games. We do it over the season, and they’re the fourth best team in the Championship. That tells you their quality.”

Turning his attention to Speakman, he added: “I know their sporting director, Kristjaan Speakman, very well. What they’ve built there this season is really starting to pay off. A long-term strategy that they have, they’ve certainly been excellent this season. They’ve got lots of good young players, plenty of energy, plenty of quality, but you could say that for seven, eight, nine, 10 Championship sides. We know that. We’ll be more than aware of their strengths, but it’s also important we give them a problem that means they have to deal with one or two of our strengths as well.”

Your next Sunderland read: Régis Le Bris confirms Sunderland selection plan for Oxford and what fans can expect