Trai Hume was shown a red card against Bristol City last week

Referee Oliver Langford was right to dismiss Sunderland defender Trai Hume during Good Friday’s 2-1 defeat against Bristol City, according to a pair of former officials.

The Black Cats were reduced to 10 men after just seven minutes at Ashton Gate when the Northern Ireland international was adjudged to have denied Nahki Wells a goal-scoring opportunity by bringing him down as he ran through after a long ball was played over the top.

And while many of a red and white persuasion were dissatisfied with the call, former Premier League referee Chris Foy and ex-FIFA official Keith Hackett have both since suggested that Langford made the correct decision.

What did Chris Foy say about Trai Hume’s sending off during Bristol City vs Sunderland?

Speaking to Sky Sports as part of their Behind the Whistle series, Foy said: “In my eyes, this situation requires the referee to take into account a number of key factors to reach the right outcome of a red card being awarded for a denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity (DOGSO).

"The Bristol City No 21 gets goalside of his opponent and is carelessly tripped whilst running at full speed, and without the foul the attacker would very likely gain possession of the ball and have an obvious opportunity to score a goal. Therefore, the referee correctly shows a straight red card."

What did Keith Hackett say about Trai Hume’s red card during Bristol City vs Sunderland?

In an interview with Mackem News, Hackett said: “The question to ask when you are in the referee’s position is, could the contact between the Sunderland player and his opponent have been avoided. It appears that the Sunderland player’s movement was to make contact with his opponent, and the challenge is deemed careless.

“That careless action by the Sunderland player is, in law, a foul. The referee then has to consider the position of the attacking player brought to the ground with no defenders in a position to make a challenge. Then the probability of the attacking player been able to control the ball and have a shot in goal meets the criteria for the denial of a goal scoring opportunity.”

What was said about Trai Hume’s red card vs Bristol City at the time?

Speaking as part of his commentary duties for Sky Sports, former Portsmouth midfielder Gareth Evans said: “I think that's harsh. I do think it's harsh. I mean, it's a really strange passage of play. It's just a long punt upfield and it sort of bounces through for Nahki Wells, who's - yes, okay - he's bearing down on goal.

“Has Trai Hume really meant to get his body in the way? I mean, there's obviously a clash of bodies there, the contact. If you go by the rule of the books, you’d have to say that it probably is a sending off, but it's really unfortunate circumstances for Trai Hume and the last thing that Sunderland needed after seven minutes going down to ten men.

“I just think it was a coming together of bodies. I think when the actual contact is made, I think Trai Hume’s actually got his arms in the air and he's sort of trying to get out of the way of Wells. Okay, he's run into his path, but ultimately, Nahki Wells is bearing down on goal and he is through in on goal and he's been taken down, so by the letter of the law, he has to go.”

He added: “He [Wells] was going wide, he wasn't between the width of the post, you could say, but you'd have to say that his next touch probably would have taken it in towards the post.

“I don't know, it's a tricky one, but I mean, you almost have to take your hat off to the referee for having the guts to come up with such a decision so early on in the game in what is such an important encounter. Will he look back with hindsight and possibly regret the decision he made?”

