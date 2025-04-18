Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland were linked with a move for Matija Frigan during the January transfer window

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

KVC Westerlo striker Matija Frigan has suggested that Sunderland were “serious” about signing him from the Belgian outfit during the January transfer window, as well as hinting that he could be on the move at the end of the season.

The Croatian has been in impressive form on the continent this term, and has registered 11 goals and three assists across 34 games in all competitions. It was within this context that reports from his home country claimed the Black Cats had taken a shine to him during the winter window, but ultimately, a move failed to materialise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At one stage, it was stated that Sunderland were pursuing an initial loan deal for the player, with an option-to-buy clause attached worth around £12.6 million. However, after Westerlo let both Muhamed Gumuskaya and Adedire Mebude leave the club, a decision was reportedly taken to prevent Frigan’s departure.

What has Matija Frigan said about Sunderland’s reported interest in him?

Reflecting on January’s speculation, Frigan seemingly confirmed Sunderland’s interest in him during a recent interview with Croatian outlet Germanijak. He said: “I think it [Sunderland’s interest] was serious. I don’t worry about it. I’ve people who follow it, but I’ve heard at the club that it’s being talked about. I liked the idea, but when it didn’t go through, I put it out of my mind the next morning.”

Speaking about the potential for him to move on from Westerlo at the end of the current campaign, he added: “The summer is coming, maybe a new opportunity, but I have a solid contract, the club decides everything.” Frigan’s contract in Belgium is set to run until 2028, with the player having signed for his current employers HNK Rijeka during the summer of 2023.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What happened with Sunderland’s January striker hunt?

Instead of signing Frigan, Sunderland completed a loan deal for Liverpool starlet Jayden Danns. In an unexpected setback, however, it was discovered that the forward was carrying a previously unknown back injury, and as such, returned to Merseyside to continue his recovery.

Speaking at the time, Black Cats sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “Jayden was a player we really wanted to sign and it was just really unfortunate, at the very end we uncovered something. He was fully training, playing... and now he's going to have rest for a period of time. When it comes at a very late hour, it becomes very difficult for us to find an alternative. We had a really good discussion with Liverpool about the way forward and he can hopefully come and join us at some stage. For us it wasn't just about adding numbers to the group, it was about quality and personality. Jayden met both of that criteria.”

In a recent press conference, however, head coach Regis Le Bris confirmed that Danns would not return to fitness in time to feature for Sunderland at all this season.

Your next Sunderland read: Régis Le Bris's Sunderland starting XI and substitutes to face Bristol City predicted