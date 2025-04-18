Sunderland star beats Sheffield United ace to Championship Goal of the Month award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Romaine Mundle has won March’s Championship Goal of the Month award

Sunderland winger Romaine Mundle has been awarded the Championship’s Goal of the Month award for March.

The Black Cats attacker came up with a stunning late strike to rescue a point in a 1-1 draw with Preston North End at the Stadium of Light, and has fended off competition from the likes of Sheffield United striker Tyrese Campbell, Hull City star Joao Pedro, and Luton Town midfielder Jordan Clark to scoop the gong.

Mundle’s goal was his fifth of the season, with the wide man having also contributed two assists from out on the left flank.

What has been said about Romaine Mundle’s Goal of the Month award?

In a statement confirming the news, the EFL said: “Sunderland winger Romaine Mundle is the Championship Goal of the Month winner for March. Some shots cannot be saved. Mundle took one touch to his right before tracing a perfect arc with his 25-yard angled shot which curled and dipped in perfect harmony to find the top corner.”

Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman added: “There was very little Preston could do to stop Romaine Mundle’s brilliant strike. He shifted the ball onto his right, creating a yard of space, and curled an unstoppable shot into the top corner in off the post.”

Speaking at the time, Mundle - who had been introduced as a substitute against Preston - said: “When I came on, I just wanted to just take some risks, help the team out a bit. Sometimes it will pay off, sometimes it won't and obviously today it did pay off. So, I’m happy about that and happy that we got the point in the end. For me, coming back from injury is just about getting that first goal back, and hopefully, it just takes off from here. Just keep the momentum, but the main thing is just the team getting the results from me every game.”

What is Romaine Mundle’s current injury status?

There had initially been some fears that Mundle may miss the rest of the campaign after suffering an injury to the same hamstring that kept him sidelined for a number of months earlier in the season during a recent outing against West Brom. However, after seeking specialist advice, Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris revealed last week that the club were now confident the winger would be ready for the play-offs.