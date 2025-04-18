Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The EFL’s VAR rules explained ahead of Sunderland’s post-season Championship play-off campaign

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are set to compete in the Championship play-offs this season, with a potential game at Wembley on the cards should they win their semi-final over two legs.

As we all know, VAR (Video Assistant Referee) is used in the Premier League regularly and sporadically in cup competitions in the United Kingdom, though the technology is not currently used in the Championship, League One or League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

However, VAR could still impact Sunderland this season during their play-off campaign under Régis Le Bris... here, we take you through everything you need to know:

Will VAR be used in Sunderland’s play-off semi-final?

VAR will not be used during the EFL Championship play-off semi-finals. Since the semi-finals are played at the home grounds of the participating teams, many of which do not have the required technology, VAR is unavailable for these fixtures.

Will VAR be used if Sunderland make it to Wembley?

Although the EFL have yet to confirm, the Echo understands that VAR is likely to be in use for the Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium. The EFL confirm the use of VAR on a season-by-season basis. However, last season, VAR was implemented in all three play-off finals—Championship, League One, and League Two—at Wembley. This has been standard practice since the 2021-22 season, making it likely again this time around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In short, while VAR is absent in the semi-finals, it could play a role in the crucial final at Wembley if the Black Cats were to get there.

Have Sunderland played a match with VAR previously?

Sunderland fans may remember that VAR was in use for the club’s clash against Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley in the League One play-off final, but the technology wasn’t used for anything significant in the end. That fixture remains the only game in Sunderland’s history so far whereby VAR has been in action.

What has Régis Le Bris said about the play-offs recently?

“Momentum is important in football,” Sunderland’s head coach said after qualifying for the play-offs with a goalless draw against Norwich City. “It was something I stressed to the players after the international break and it’s good we now have our place in the play-offs. It’s a great achievement after a long journey – and now we need to keep it going.

“The good thing about our position is it gives us a chance to manage the squad, give different players a chance to show what they can do. At this stage of the season freshness is very important so that will be on my mind in the final games. But whatever the team our aim is to finish strongly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a disappointing result, especially at home," Le Bris added after Sunderland’s last game against Swansea City, a 1-0 loss at the Stadium of Light. "We expect more. We wanted to win but it wasn't possible, we had a lot of the ball but we didn't create many chances. It was difficult to build up under their pressure, they were well organised and to be fair it wasn't easy to find a solution. We didn't find a good rhythm.

"I think we can find different reasons for our performance but I think probably the first is that in this period, it's important to manage the squad. We have to refresh some players, so for example so we're not rushing the process with Enzo. This option gives you a chance for Harrison, and a first league start is an experience you have to learn from. We are in this period with a specific goal at the end of the season. We want to win every game but we want to manage the squad, to build gradually the best shape of the squad so they are available [for the play-offs]. And during that time, we give young players opportunities to grow.”

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland begin discussions with fans over major Stadium of Light change amid atmosphere concerns