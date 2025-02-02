Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It appears Sunderland have been handed another transfer blow as Monday’s 11pm deadline edges closer

Reports in Europe have suggested that Sunderland’s move for Matija Frigan is now off.

The talk last week had claimed that Sunderland had opened talks to sign KVC Westerlo striker Frigan on a loan-to-buy deal. Hover a report from Holland has stated that Westerlo are unwilling to let go of any other players after letting two leave the club already ahead of the transfer deadline on Monday evening.

European football outlet Voetbol’s report reads: “At KVC Westerlo they let Muhamed Gumuskaya and Adedire Mebude leave the club. The Kemphanen will not let go of any more key players. Matija Frigan was also linked to a loan by certain sources, but there will be no (loan) transfer according to our information.”

Frigan was thought to be open to the notion of swapping a potential relegation battle on the continent for a shot at promotion to the Premier League. It had also been said that Westerlo could be convinced into a sale as they look to raise funds for transfer activity of their own. However, that appears to now have changed.

Further reports last week claimed that Frigan would sign the Black Cats on an initial loan deal that would become permanent if they secure a spot in next season’s top flight. It had been suggested that the attached fee would be around £12.6million.

Sunderland are in the market for attacking reinforcements ahead of Monday’s 11pm deadline and have been linked with a move for Liverpool loanee Jayden Danns. Régis Le Bris’ side play Middlesbrough tomorrow while the transfer trading period remains open.