Régis Le Bris's Sunderland starting XI and substitutes to face Bristol City predicted - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 17th Apr 2025, 13:00 BST

Sunderland are looking to bounce back from their defeat last weekend when they face Bristol City

Régis Le Bris is set to continue his rotation policy when Sunderland travel to Bristol City on Friday.

Le Bris wants his squad in the best shape possible for the play-offs and so will be managing their minutes carefully over the Easter weekend. With that in mind, this is the team and bench we think that he might go with...

Conceded just one goal since the international break and will continue here. Playing well.

1. GK - Anthony Patterson

Conceded just one goal since the international break and will continue here. Playing well.

Sunderland might want to rest him at some stage as he manages a hip issue but injuries elsewhere mean he'll likely continue for now.

2. RB - Trai Hume

Sunderland might want to rest him at some stage as he manages a hip issue but injuries elsewhere mean he'll likely continue for now.

Continues to be a crucial part of the XI and no doubt over his place with Dan Ballard still sidelined. Playing really well and though Le Bris might want to rest him at some point, he doesn't really have the option to do so right now.

3. CB - Chris Mepham

Continues to be a crucial part of the XI and no doubt over his place with Dan Ballard still sidelined. Playing really well and though Le Bris might want to rest him at some point, he doesn't really have the option to do so right now.

Like Mepham, in good form and will continue as other defenders work their way towards fitness.

4. CB - Luke O'Nien

Like Mepham, in good form and will continue as other defenders work their way towards fitness.

