Régis Le Bris is set to continue his rotation policy when Sunderland travel to Bristol City on Friday.
Le Bris wants his squad in the best shape possible for the play-offs and so will be managing their minutes carefully over the Easter weekend. With that in mind, this is the team and bench we think that he might go with...
1. GK - Anthony Patterson
Conceded just one goal since the international break and will continue here. Playing well. | Frank Reid
2. RB - Trai Hume
Sunderland might want to rest him at some stage as he manages a hip issue but injuries elsewhere mean he'll likely continue for now. Photo: George Wood
3. CB - Chris Mepham
Continues to be a crucial part of the XI and no doubt over his place with Dan Ballard still sidelined. Playing really well and though Le Bris might want to rest him at some point, he doesn't really have the option to do so right now. | Richard Sellers/PA Wire
4. CB - Luke O'Nien
Like Mepham, in good form and will continue as other defenders work their way towards fitness. | Frank Reid
