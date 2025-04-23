Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How could Sunderland look on day one of the 2025/26 season if they are successful in their bid for promotion into the Premier League?

Sunderland will round off their Championship fixtures with an away day at Oxford United and a home game with Queens Park Rangers before turning their attention towards their two-legged play-off semi-final.

Regis Le Bris has already guided the Black Cats into the Championship top six during his first season in charge at the Stadium of Light and they will now hope to navigate their way through the play-offs and bring an end to Sunderland’s eight-year absence from the Premier League.

Several of the Black Cats squad have already impressed throughout the season after the likes of Trai Hume, Dennis Cirkin, Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg have helped guide their side to within 180 minutes of a potential Wembley appearance - but they also remain untested in the top flight of the English game.

There is no doubt the Stadium of Light hierarchy will have to strengthen Le Bris’ squad if the former Lorient head coach is successful in taking his side back into the top tier and there will be a need to add some experience to the Black Cats ranks.

A whole host of names have already been linked with moves to Wearside in recent months as Sunderland continue to battle for promotion - but who could be in their starting eleven on the first day of the Premier League season if they navigate their way through the play-offs over the next month? We asked AI tool Grok 3 to predict who could be added to their Black Cats squad during the summer and how Le Bris’ starting eleven could look.

Who does AI predict will be in Sunderland’s strongest starting eleven if they are promoted to the Premier League?

Anthony Patterson - A reliable Championship goalkeeper with Premier League potential. Likely to remain the first choice unless a high-profile signing is made.

Trai Hume - Northern Ireland international, versatile, and disciplined. His performances make him a lock for the starting spot.

Dan Ballard - A commanding centre-back and can become a mainstay in defence.

Michael Keane - An experienced defender will be essential and Keane’s leadership should put him in the frame.

Dennis Cirkin - A fit Cirkin is Premier League quality; otherwise, a new signing may be needed.

Dan Neil - Club captain and midfield metronome. His consistency and passing range make him vital, especially if Bellingham or Rigg leave.

John Swift - Sunderland would likely target an experienced Championship or lower-table Premier League midfielder for depth and creativity. Someone like John Swift (ex-West Brom) or a similar free agent/loan could fit.

Romaine Mundle - Predicted by some to be Sunderland’s top scorer in 2025, Mundle’s pace and potential could shine in the Premier League if he develops further.

Jobe Bellingham - If Bellingham stays, he’s a talismanic No. 10 with superstar potential. If he’s sold, Sunderland could reinvest in a creative attacking midfielder, possibly from abroad or a relegated Premier League side.

Eliezer Mayenda - Showed promise, especially with a goal against Bristol City. A young option who could compete for a starting role or serve as a squad player.

Danny Welbeck - An experienced and consistent striker is needed and Welbeck fits the bill.