The moments you may have missed as Sunderland played Blackburn Rovers in the Championship

Sunderland returned to action against Blackburn Rovers at the Stadium of Light on Easter Monday in the Championship, with plenty of interesting talking points emerging before, during and after the game.

Sunderland fell to their third Championship defeat in as many games on Monday afternoon. A heavily rotated side produced an improved performance, but a first-half strike from Tyrhys Dolan settled the contest.

Here, though, we take a look at the most interesting moments you may have missed before, during and after Sunderland’s game against Blackburn Rovers in the Championship at the Stadium of Light:

Sunderland pay tribute to Carlton Fairweather

Sunderland’s players, staff and supporters paid tribute to Carlton Fairweather after his sad passing earlier this month. The game against Blackburn Rovers marked the club’s first at home after the academy coach’s passing was announced.

The Black Cats dedicated the front and back of their matchday programme to Fairweather, and the Stadium of Light came together for a minute-long applause before the game kicked off, which was fantastically observed by both Sunderland supporters and Blackburn Rovers fans.

Sunderland's players wore black armbands during the game, while a shirt with 'Fairweather 63' on the back was placed in the dressing room ahead of the game, as was the case during the Wearsiders’ last match away at Ashton Gate on Good Friday.

Former Sunderland pair return to the Stadium of Light

Ex-Sunderland duo Danny Batth and Dion Sanderson returned to the Stadium of Light as Blackburn Rovers players on Easter Monday.

Batth had a solid and influential spell at Sunderland, both on and off the pitch. He joined the club in January 2022 from Stoke City during the League One promotion push and quickly became a key figure in the backline, then helping to stabilise the club in the Championship before moving on.

The Championship season under Tony Mowbray was Batth's best time in red and white. He was a regular starter and formed a strong partnership with Dan Ballard, and won the Sunderland Supporters’ Player of the Season award.

Sanderson joined Sunderland on loan from Wolves in October 2020 on loan, breaking into the starting XI under Lee Johnson and quickly establishing himself as a first-choice centre-back. Like Batth, Sanderson became a fan favourite, especially during a season played mostly behind closed doors due to COVID.

Sanderson was named Sunderland Young Player of the Season despite his season being cut short by a back injury in April 2021, a significant blow to the team as they pushed for promotion. His absence was sorely felt in the play-offs, which Sunderland ultimately lost over two legs against Lincoln City.

Despite hopes, Sunderland weren’t able to turn the loan into a permanent move. Sanderson returned to Wolves and later had loan spells at Birmingham and QPR before making a permanent switch to Birmingham City. After the Blues were relegated last season, the defender joined Rovers on loan. Sanderson started on the bench for Rovers, whereas Batth was given the nod to start. Sanderson came on in the second half and was clapped by Black Cats fans in the Stadium of Light.

Régis Le Bris makes seven changes and Joe Anderson decision

Régis Le Bris made seven changes to his Sunderland side to face Blackburn Rovers on Monday afternoon.

Joe Anderson made his first league start for the club at left back, with Alan Browne dropping in at right back as a result of Trai Hume’s suspension. Salis Abdul Samed started with Dan Neil dropping to the bench, while Jobe Bellingham returned to the starting XI.

Youngster Harrison Jones and Milan Aleksic were named in the team, while Tommy Watson continued on the left hand-side. The decision to play Anderson from the beginning meant the defender made his first league start for the Black Cats 811 days after joining the club from Everton. Anderson’s only other start for first-team came in the Carabao Cup earlier this season against Preston North End.

The 24-year-old came off the bench against Bristol City on Good Friday to make is first league appearance for the club since the 2022-23 season, where he made four substitute appearances under. Anderson spent the entirety of last season on loan at Shrewsbury Town.

Anderson played the whole 90 minutes during the loss to Blackburn Rovers at left-back and turned in a solid display. However, the defender was left frustrated with Aleksic, who was playing on the same wing. At times, Anderson was seen gesticulating to the Serbian to get back into position and to fight harder when second balls became available.

Régis Le Bris sends message to Sunderland fans regarding Tommy Watson

Le Bris issued a clear message regarding Tommy Watson ahead of the game against Blackburn Rovers.

The winger has come in for criticism from Sunderland fans after his move to Brighton & Hove Albion was announced as compete ahead of the summer transfer window.

"Tommy is an important player in our squad," Le Bris said ahead of the game. "We need everyone available, everyone at their best level. We need to support him. We understand the fans because they love their club, but we need positive energy around the club.

“He is going to be important in this period. Tommy can help off the left, off the right, he is a player who in the future could help us for 10, 15 minutes, maybe more... we'll see. We need positive energy in the stadium [for Tommy] because we need everyone."

Watson was booed as his name was read out before the start of the game. When the match kicked-off, the attacker ran to the far side to take a corner and was clapped by the same corner, though some boos could still be heard from the Roker End. When the winger was subbed in the second half, there were certainly more claps than boos once again.

Sunderland find theirselves in a strange situation regarding Watson but Le Bris is adamant the youngster will be needed and therefore used despite any negative reaction from the crows against Bristol City away or Blackburn Rovers.

Chris Rigg sparks minor brawl during Sunderland vs Blackburn Rovers

Chris Rigg sparked a minor brawl during Sunderland vs Blackburn Rovers. The midfielder was brought on in the second half with the Black Cats chasing an equaliser. The England youth International looked to get stuck in and flew into a tackle with Rovers sun Adam Forshaw.

The coming together sparked a reaction from Rigg, who was entangled on the ground with his opposite number but didn’t back down despite still only being 17. The coming together between the two promoted players from both sides to engage with each other at close quarters but thankfully, the situation was calmed down pretty quickly.

Sunderland’s Eliezer Mayenda injury worry and what Le Bris said

Eliezer Mayenda was brought on for Sunderland on the wing in the second half but struggled to make an impact with Blackburn Rovers defending well. However, there was a slight worry towards the end of the game when the striker went down holding his leg.

With 95 minutes on the clock, the physio came over to help Mayenda, who thankfully left the pitch under his own steam. When I asked Le Bris about Mayenda’s injury after the game, the head coach said that the club would know more on Tuesday after the game and that they would assess the issue ahead of this weekend’s trip to face Oxford United in the Championship.