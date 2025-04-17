Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Manchester United are reportedly considering deals to sign both Sunderland players this summer

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester United are reportedly lining up a double swoop for Sunderland stars Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg this summer – but face reportedly stiff competition and financial hurdles in their pursuit.

Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim is said to be keen on strengthening several areas of his squad as he looks to build a team capable of competing at the top end of the Premier League. However, United’s spending power is currently restricted by Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR), meaning the club may need to offload players before making any significant moves in the transfer market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, United have identified teenage midfield duo Bellingham and Rigg as key targets. Bailey reports that Amorim’s side “will try and sign” both players – though the scale of interest from other clubs, combined with Sunderland’s own ambitions, could complicate any potential deal.

“Ineos would consider signing both, the interest in Rigg is staggering, as so many clubs want him; more than half the Premier League to abroad,” Bailey told United in Focus. “United have made a compelling case to him, but I am told that Rigg is not yet willing to make his decision.

“Borussia Dortmund are really hopeful. Their link is strong, as Daniel Dodds, their chief scout, is close to him after being made aware of him some years ago by his brother Mike Dodds, now Wycombe boss, who worked with him at Sunderland.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Likewise, Dortmund are fully aware of [Jobe] Bellingham. Within football, there is an acceptance that Bellingham has taken a huge step forward this season, and his stats via analytics are described as ‘off the charts’, and part of United’s new footballing department is a strong use of analytics.

“We understand that Bellingham is now firmly in United’s sights, as well as analytics the one thing scouts like about him is his athleticism – they think he could be a very good fit as one of the attacking midfielders in Ruben Amorim’s system. United failed to land [his brother] Jude in 2020, but they could now get a deal over the line with Jobe. The cost of Bellingham, which would be less than £30million, would also tie in with United’s finances for this summer.”

Régis Le Bris offers Jobe Bellingham update ahead of Bristol City

Bellingham has missed the last two Championship fixtures after sustaining a minor knock during the 1-0 win over West Brom at The Hawthorns. Although the issue wasn’t serious, Sunderland chose to rest the midfielder to ensure he’s fully fit for the season run-in and potential play-off campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris also provided an encouraging update on Dennis Cirkin. While the defender won’t be involved this weekend, he could be in contention when Blackburn Rovers visit the Stadium of Light next week.

Meanwhile, Le Bris hinted that Enzo Le Fée is pushing for a starting role against Bristol City. The midfielder’s minutes are expected to be managed carefully over the Easter weekend as he builds towards full match sharpness.

“Jobe will be available, he probably won’t be a starter at Bristol but he will be available,” Le Bris said. “It was important for him to recover properly. Dennis will hopefully be back on Monday [for Blackburn Rovers], I don’t think he will be a starter but we will see if we can give him a short period of time off the bench. We will see on that one. Leo is [fully] available again. Salis is back. A little bit later we will have Dan Ballard back in training.

“Enzo I think is OK now,” Le Bris added.“We know that he can really help the team because he is a very talented player, and well connected with the team. We didn’t want to rush the process, maybe he could have started against Swansea and the output of the game would have been different, but we want to build gradually and this was the right decision.”