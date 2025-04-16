Sunderland set for £8.6m transfer blow as Burnley close in on summer deal - reports

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland may have been handed a significant blow in their reported efforts to lure Marcus Edwards to the Stadium of Light this summer, with Burnley having already agreed a deal with Sporting CP for the winger, according to an update from the continent.

The 26-year-old was heavily linked with the Black Cats during the latter stages of the January transfer window, but instead ended up signing for their Championship promotion rivals. Since arriving in England, Edwards has registered one goal and one assist across 11 league outings for his new club.

But despite having missed out on him earlier in the season, reports since have suggested that Sunderland could look to rekindle their interest in the player at the end of the campaign - especially if they are to earn promotion and Burnley do not.

What has been said about Marcus Edwards’ future at Burnley?

But it would appear increasingly likely that Edwards will remain at Turf Moor this summer. For one thing, while Sunderland’s promotion fate now rests on a play-off campaign, Burnley have opened up a five-point cushion between themselves and third-placed Sheffield United, and look set to seal an automatic return to the Premier League next month, as things stand.

For another, a report from Maisfutebol, as relayed by CNN Portugal, suggests that an agreement is already in place between the Clarets and Edwards’ parent club, Sporting, stating that, in the event of promotion, Scott Parker’s men would be obliged to purchase the attacker in a deal worth around £8.6 million. The update goes on to suggest that Burnley’s advantageous position at the summit of the Championship looks set to “speed up” Edwards’ “farewell”.

Why did Marcus Edwards join Burnley instead of Sunderland?

In an in-house documentary released during the aftermath of the January transfer window, George Foster-Vigors, Burnley's head of recruitment, gave an explanation of how his side were able to beat Sunderland to Edwards’ signature.

He said: "He's got options at the bottom of the Premier League but he doesn't want to go to a dogfight, he wants to be part of something more positive. He'd consider Leeds, Sunderland or us that are challenging him for promotion. Scott has had a chat with him and it all went very positively. He has spoken to Sunderland, but the fact that Scott worked with him when he was a young boy at Spurs is a good thing for us."

Clarets boss Parker added: "The one thing as a coach is you want the comfort of knowing what you're bringing in. I know Marcus from doing my coaching badges at Spurs, I know what he is as a human, what to expect."

