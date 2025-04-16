Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have a number of players out on loan this season, with members of Regis Le Bris’ squad currently posted everywhere from the Football League to Croatia.

But as the summer transfer window rapidly approaches, it remains to be see what the future holds for those who are currently plying their trade away from the Stadium of Light. With that in mind, here are the Sunderland loanees who may well leave Wearside over the coming months, and those who could yet stay at the club...

Adil Aouchiche - Leave

Aouchiche is evidently a talent, but you suspect that the player will be eager to secure regular first team minutes next term, and at the present moment in time, it is difficult to see how he will get them at Sunderland. Of course, departures from the Stadium of Light might open up opportunities for him, but if he was going to be given a proper chance by Le Bris, you’re inclined to think that it would have happened before now.

Abdoullah Ba - Leave

According to USL Dunkerque chief Demba Ba, the chances of his namesake making his loan stint in France permanent are slim, and the focus instead has been on getting the attacker back on track ahead of his return to Sunderland. Still, at this stage, it feels more likely that he will leave Wearside than force his way into Le Bris’ plans.

Nathan Bishop - Leave

Currently out on loan at Cambridge United, Bishop is well down the goalkeeping pecking order at his parent club, and is surely destined for a permanent exit sooner rather than later.

Timothee Pembele - Leave

Like Aouchiche and Ba, Pembele is a player who boasts obvious potential, but it is hard to imagine him realising it at Sunderland. The defender made no bones about his frustration at being on the periphery of Le Bris’ squad at the very beginning of the head coach’s tenure, and barring a dramatic reversal of fortunes, you would have to lean towards him bidding farewell to the Stadium of Light.

Jay Matete - Leave

Truthfully, despite his talent, Matete is probably not quite at the level that Sunderland are striving for under Le Bris, and as such, he could be headed for the exit door this summer.

Luis Hemir - Leave

Eyebrows were raised when Juventus came in for Hemir last summer, but the striker has hardly set the world alight during his time with the Italian giants’ Next Gen squad, and there have to be question marks about whether he has what it takes to cut it in the upper echelons of the Championship, or indeed, the Premier League.

Pierre Ekwah - Leave

Ekwah’s case is perhaps less clear cut than others on this list, partially because he was, at one stage, a much more integral member of the Black Cats’ first team. That being said, Le Bris evidently didn’t fancy him this season, and Saint-Etienne do possess an option-to-buy clause. If they beat the drop in Ligue 1, he will surely be away, but if they don’t, Sunderland may have an intriguing decision to make.

Nazariy Rusyn - Leave

It just never worked out for Rusyn on Wearside, and he is struggling to make things work over in Croatia with Hajduk Split too. All in all, a failed experiment on Sunderland’s part, and one that you suspect they will bring to an end this summer, even if his new club do turn their nose up at the prospect of signing him permanently.

Nectar Triantis - Stay

The Australian has been in sublime form for Hibernian this season having transformed himself into an all-action central midfielder, and his performances have been at such a level that he has surely earned the right to prove himself as part of Le Bris’ squad in pre-season. There is nothing to suggest that he couldn’t develop into a very handy option for Sunderland.

Zak Johnson - Stay

The young defender is a promising prospect, and while he may not be ready to compete at a first team level for Sunderland next season, another loan out from Wearside could do him the world of good.

Ben Crompton - Stay

Like Johnson, Crompton is a defender who possesses and awful lot of potential. Again, it is unlikely that he will stroll into the first team squad at the Stadium of Light, but there is every chance he will be kept at the club for a while longer.

Caden Kelly - Stay

Whether it be as a presence in the U21s, or as the recipient of another loan agreement, talented playmaker Kelly should still be afforded more time to prove himself as a future option for Sunderland next season.