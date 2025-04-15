Sheffield United 'unlikely' to make £15m move for Sunderland star - reports

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dan Ballard has been linked with a move to Bramall Lane in recent days

Sheffield United are “unlikely” to make a move for Sunderland defender Dan Ballard, according to reports.

The Northern Ireland international had emerged as an apparent target for the Blades in recent days, with transfer insider Alan Nixon suggesting that Chris Wilder is looking to bolster his defence with a physically dominant, old-school centre-half should his side seal a return to the top flight over the coming weeks. To that end, the journalist claimed that Ballard was high on United’s list of targets.

Moreover, Nixon went on to state that Sunderland could demand anywhere up to £15 million of the 25-year-old - a figure which United were said to be open to, should they win promotion back to the Premier League.

What has been said about Sheffield United’s reported interest in Sunderland defender Dan Ballard?

Now, however, The Echo’s sister title, the Sheffield Star, has sought to clarify United’s reported interest in Ballard, suggesting that a transfer may not be as likely as Nixon has suggested. In an update on Tuesday, the local outlet said: “United sources, however, have today played down the suggested interest in Ballard and as things stand, that is a deal seen as unlikely to happen.”

Elsewhere, EFL pundit Don Goodman has suggested that were United to actually follow through with a swoop for Ballard, he would represent a good signing for Wilder’s men. Speaking to Football League World, he said: “He’s another young player, Dan Ballard, that we’ve seen grow up in the EFL. He’s 25 years old now, bit of an injury-hit season, and then even when he got back fit he wasn’t getting a place in the Sunderland team straight away.

“From a Sunderland perspective, you kind of feel that he would be one of the youngsters if they can get money for him, that they would be willing to do a deal on. From Sheffield United’s point of view, he would probably be an upgrade on what they have in the building at the moment.

“But in terms of them being in the Premier League, if they get in the top two and that’s looking a long shot, and Sunderland win the play-offs, would you swap Sunderland for Sheffield United? There are so many things to think about in that but, as I say, I think my biggest takeaway from the question is that Dan Ballard would be an upgrade on a lot of what Sheffield United have in that position at the moment.”

As alluded to by Goodman, Ballard has endured a heavily disrupted campaign due to injury, and has consequently only featured in 19 Championship matches for Sunderland thus far. At the time of writing, he is currently sidelined, but is expected to make a return to action over the coming weeks.