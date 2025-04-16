Sunderland trio nominated for prestigious end of season Championship awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Regis Le Bris, Jobe Bellingham, and Chris Rigg have all been recognised

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has been nominated for the Championship’s Manager of the Year award, while midfield duo Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg have been nominated for Young Player of the Year and Apprentice of the Year respectively.

The Black Cats have enjoyed a hugely successful campaign during Le Bris’ first term in English football, and have already secured a spot in this season’s play-offs, with a long-awaited return to the Premier League still on the cards. And in recognition of his efforts in the dugout, the Frenchman has been included on a four-man shortlist for the prestigious end of season award, alongside Leeds United’s Daniel Farke, Sheffield United’s Chris Wilder, and Burnley’s Scott Parker.

What has been said about Regis Le Bris’ Championship Manager of the Year nomination?

In an official statement, the EFL said: “Leeds United’s possession-based football under Farke has ensured the Yorkshire side remain in the mix for an automatic promotion spot. In the North East, Le Bris has taken Sunderland from a 16th place finish last season to being in the play-off spots to earn his place on the shortlist. Burnley’s rock-solid defence has been masterminded by Scott Parker, with the Clarets just one clean sheet away from the all-time record. Meanwhile, Wilder has got the Blades back firing after last season’s relegation as they battle for promotion at the first time of asking.”

Sunderland duo Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg nominated

Elsewhere, Bellingham has been recognised for his eye-catching campaign with a nomination in the Young Player of the Year category, alongside Shea Charles of Sheffield Wednesday and CJ Egan-Riley of Burnley. Meanwhile, teammate Rigg has been given a nod in the Apprentice of the Year category, alongside Ronan Kpakio of Cardiff City and Souleymane Sidibe of Stoke City.

All winners will be announced live at the EFL’s annual ceremony in London on Sunday April 27th, which is also being broadcast live on Sky Sports Football from 8:30pm. This is not the first time that Bellingham and Rigg have been the subject of awards hype this season, with the pair having previously shared the North East Football Writers’ Association Young Player of the Year gong back in March.

Speaking at the time, Bellingham said: “I think first and foremost Riggy really deserves it and I'm delighted that we can share it because I think it's really special. Both of our names will be attached to that forever because I love playing with him. We've got a really special bond on and off the pitch, we're really good mates.

“I think for the club it shows how they've improved and are amazing at nurturing young players. It's part of the make-up of the club now and the fans are completely behind it. They get our full support and we get their full support on a matchday, so it's a really good relationship and the club feels like a really good place to be at the minute.”