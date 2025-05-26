Sunderland were mentioned on Gary Lineker’s last-ever Match of the Day show on the BBC over the weekend

Gary Lineker’s final ever Match of the Day ended with a tongue-in-cheek moment as Alan Shearer offered a begrudging congratulations to Sunderland following their dramatic Championship play-off final win at Wembley.

During the iconic football highlights show’s last moments of the season, Lineker, who confirmed this season would be his last as host, brought up Sunderland’s promotion, much to the discomfort of Newcastle United legend Shearer.

“For Newcastle, Alan, not the result you would have wanted,” Lineker began, referencing the Magpies’ disappointing season finale. “And perhaps it was fitting in some ways, wasn’t it, in the weekend that Sunderland won the playoffs and got back into the Premier League. So well done, Sunderland... congratulations to them, I’m sure you’d want to congratulate them too, Alan.”

After a pause, Shearer deadpanned: “I’m pleased they’re back up.” Cue laughter in the studio as pundit Micah Richards jumped in with a grin: “Are you? That’s not what you said in the green room!” Richards teased, drawing even more amusement from the panel. “Well played,” Shearer admitted with a wry smile.

Sunderland haven’t lost to Newcastle in their last nine league meetings, including the famous run of six straight victories between 2013 and 2015, While a top-flight derby hasn’t been contested since 2016, both sets of supporters now look ahead to next season’s clashes with a renewed sense of anticipation, though the landscape has now changed significantly with the Mapgies now the richest club in the world under Saudi ownership. The Tynesiders overcame the Black Cats in the FA Cup at the Stadium of Light easily last season, underlining the gap between the two rivals at the time.

What Régis Le Bris said about Sunderland’s stunning win

“It's a fantastic scenario for us, again,” Le Bris said. “Like the semi-final, just absolutely fantastic. Tough for the coaches and fans probably but again we showed strong character. Even when we were not dominant, even when we have struggled as a squad, we stay connected and stick to our plan. Then later in the game, you feel that maybe can change the momentum. This was the case today.

“We lost Luke early, and a substitution too. At the same time, I was comfortable to make this sub because we knew Meps was ready. He has been really impressive this season, as a player but also as a person and as a pro. When he came out of the team ahead of the semi finals, he told me, 'I will stay connected with the group, don't worry'. He showed today that this behaviour was really important for the squad. We switched him with Ballard because they targeted this side with Kieffer Moore, so we managed this.”

