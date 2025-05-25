Sunderland’s play-off win was not just a game to Wearside, it was symbolic of something far greater.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You couldn’t write this story. Not like this...

A team that lost five in a row, fractured and reeling, their fans fearing a freefall, somehow emerged from the chaos as promoted. Régis Le Bris, the softly spoken and initially unknown head coach from Lorient, was vindicated for resting players at the height of the meltdown. A gamble that felt baffling in real time, but now looks like brilliance in retrospect.

And then Tommy Watson. Already bound for Brighton, booed by his own fans earlier in the season. A decision many couldn’t understand, and maybe still don’t. But this boyhood Sunderland fan gave us the ultimate parting gift. A 95th-minute winner at Wembley. The stuff of dreams. In a different timeline, that story ends in bitterness. Instead, it ends in legend. Watson leaves not just with respect, but with his name etched into Sunderland history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This wasn’t just any team. This was the youngest side ever to play in a second-tier play-off final. Chris Rigg became the youngest player ever to play in this fixture and the third youngest in any play-off final, full stop. Dan Neil, another academy graduate, captained his boyhood club to victory at Wembley, the first to do so since Raich Carter in 1937, and he did it next to his best mate and fellow local lad Anthony Patterson. It was a day for the dreamers, for the academy, for the believers.

It could have all fallen apart in the first ten minutes. Luke O'Nien, the leader and ever-present heartbeat, forced off with a dislocated shoulder. For the second consecutive play-off final, Patterson kept Sunderland afloat this time with a stunning early save. And in the second half, he repeated the feat. You just know Jimmy Montgomery was proudly watching that one. This group bent against Sheffield United, but never broke.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Le Bris didn’t just win the tactical battle, he owned it. His second-half subs turned the game. Patrick Roberts, carrying a grade two calf strain, played through the pain to assist Mayenda’s equaliser. Then he took off his captain, Dan Neil, to bring on Watson, who scored the winner. That’s not just brave, that’s genius. Even in the chaos, there was a trademark Trai Hume sliding tackle to savour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What a season. A club in transition. A new manager with no reputation in England. A fan base still hurting. Jack Clarke sold. Mayenda unproven. A campaign that felt cursed at times somehow birthed Sunderland’s greatest day in a generation. Dan Ballard’s header against Coventry was unforgettable. Now Watson’s winner joins that pantheon. These are the all-timers. And through it all, Sunderland came from behind. Again. Just like Swansea. Just like Coventry. Just like on May 24th against Sheffield United, with the world watching on the biggest stage.

From Trafalgar Square to Covent Garden, Sunderland fans painted London red and white across the entire weekend. There was colour, noise, laughter and song. Wembley Way was awash with flags and flare smoke, thousands marching with pride and purpose. In the pubs, in the trains, outside the ground and long after the full-time whistle, impeccable vibes and impeccable behaviour. This fan base, full of hardworking, good people who have endured more than their fair share of pain, deserved this moment more than any in the country.

And when the game kicked off, their team backed it all up. Sheffield United’s squad cost well over £100million. Sunderland paid a fraction of that for theirs. Tom Cannon cost just about as much as Le Bris’ whole squad. Yet in London, Sunderland outclassed them. Outfought them. Outran them. And with Le Bris on the touchline, they outthought them, too. This was no smash and grab. It was earned. Deserved. This squad featured five academy graduates and six players who were part of the promotion from League One under Alex Neil three seasons ago. This has been building carefully. The road wasn't always smooth, and mistakes have been made, but the decision-makers have now been vindicated once again in their approach.

Poetic, isn’t it? That Sunderland once again left it late. It fits. Since "Til The End" became the club’s rallying cry three seasons ago, this team has made a habit of writing dramatic final acts. There’s a serious argument to be made: this was Sunderland’s greatest game, and its greatest moment, since 1973, and that’s not hyperbole. That’s history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the greatest reward: this young and exciting group have every chance of staying together for the most part. Surely Dan Neil and Dennis Cirkin will commit their futures. Surely, Jobe Bellingham stays and plays Premier League football in red and white. Dortmund, Madrid, that’s all well and good, but this is Sunderland. And Sunderland is rising. We now get to sign Enzo Le Fée permanently, a player of immense quality and class, whose arrival will break the club’s transfer record. He’s a serious footballer.

Of course, extra reinforcements will be needed in the Premier League. More quality, more experience. The youth-focused model will likely need to be evolved and rethought in the top flight, and yes, sadly, some well-loved stalwarts may even leave. But that’s a conversation for another day, far away. For now, bask in the glory of it all, my generation’s greatest day following this club. And what a club it is.

In our darkest days, they said Sunderland were done. Finished. We all wondered if glory would ever find its way back. They said it too after the Pascal Struijk-inspired last-minute loss at Elland Road that this would be another season of nearlys and not quites. Another year buried under the weight of what the club used to be. But they were wrong. This club, and this city, doesn’t know how to stay down. It gets back up, again and again. Because Sunderland does not fade. Sunderland fights. From the shipyards to the terraces, from Roker Park to the Stadium of Light, the coalyards to the beaches, the spirit remains the same, defiant, proud, and unbreakable.

The red of the shirts worn by the players runs deeper than fabric. It’s in the veins of the people who fill the stands. It’s in the roar of the Stadium of Light as the sun dips below the Wear, and in the hands raised in triumph, or trembling in heartbreak, but always, always raised. They said Sheffield United had the pedigree. The experience. The budget. The edge. But they didn’t have what Sunderland had. They didn’t have that fire. They didn’t carry the weight of a city behind them like a storm. And in the end, that made all the difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Because this was not just a game. It was something far greater. It was for the kid on the Fulwell back step, learning the names of heroes as if they were etched into scripture. For the grandmother who once watched Charlie Hurley with her heart in her mouth, living every header, every clearance. It was for the fathers and mothers, sons and daughters, generations entwined by red and white who never stopped believing, even when belief was the hardest thing to hold onto.

This is Sunderland. A name soaked in history, in pain, in defiance, and in glory. A club that has suffered, rebuilt, suffered again, but never, ever lost its soul. We have risen. With fists clenched and voices hoarse, we have roared once more. And in doing so, we’ve remembered exactly who we are. For every dropped head, every long, hard mile back, every moment someone muttered “not this year,” this was the answer. This was the year. Our moment.

On the pitch, the shirts clung with sweat. In the stands, lungs burned with every chant. Every pass, every challenge, every drop of blood mattered. Every act carried the weight of history and the hopes of a city united. And when the final whistle blew, and sunlight spilt over Wembley’s great arch and onto a sea of delirious red and white, the footballing world knew. Sunderland are back.

Your next Sunderland read: 98 amazing photos of Sunderland fans and players celebrating together at Wembley after Sheffield United game - gallery