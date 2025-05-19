The Sunderland loanee has enjoyed a superb season in Scotland with Hibernian during the 2024-25 campaign

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nectar Triantis has reflected on a rollercoaster season at Hibernian, as the Sunderland loanee prepares to return to Wearside with his future still uncertain.

The Australian posted an emotional message on social media following Hibs’ qualification for Europe, describing the campaign as filled with “highs and lows no one could write.” Triantis played a key role in the Edinburgh club’s late-season resurgence, helping them secure a third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership and a spot in continental competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To end this season 3rd and into Europe with this group of boys has been an absolute pleasure,” Triantis wrote on Instagram: “To my love and my rock, I could not have done this without you. You are the reason for my success and will continue to be every step of the way. I thank God every day for blessing me with you by my side.”

Triantis now faces a pivotal summer as he returns to his parent club, Sunderland. The 22-year-old's next move could be heavily influenced by the outcome of next weekend’s Championship play-off final, where the Black Cats face Sheffield United at Wembley with a Premier League place on the line. Hibs would almost certainly welcome the player back for a third loan stint, and there have been whisperings of interest from Europe also.

Sources close to the player have publicly indicated that Triantis is determined to secure regular first-team football next season, regardless of the division Sunderland find themselves in. The centre-half-turned-midfielder is targeting a more prominent role to boost his international prospects with Australia, having previously featured for the Socceroos’ youth sides and now aiming for senior caps.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Sunderland remain admirers of the player’s long-term potential, the club must weigh up whether top-flight football, if achieved, would provide enough playing time for his continued development. A return to Hibs or another loan move could remain on the table if game time at the Stadium of Light looks limited. However, should Sunderland remain in the Championship and other players leave, then Triantis may find himself with an opportunity to shine on Wearside.

Nectar Triantis transfer latest

Sunderland defender Nectar Triantis has emerged as a summer transfer target for Bundesliga side FC St. Pauli, according to reports in Germany. The Hamburger Abendblatt claims St. Pauli have been monitoring the 22-year-old closely following his impressive loan spell at Hibernian. The report states that a club scout recently made contact with Triantis, with initial discussions described as “promising.”

The report adds that although Triantis is under contract at the Stadium of Light until 2027, Sunderland are reportedly open to offers should their valuation, believed to be in the high six-figure range, be met. Interest in the centre-back has been growing across Europe.

News of St Pauli’s interest in Nectar Triantis follows the local press in Portsmouth dismissing recent rumours linking Pompey to the Sunderland defender. Despite speculation suggesting the Australian could be heading to Fratton Park, Portsmouth have no plans to pursue a move for Triantis this summer.

Your next Sunderland read: The 65 incredible photos of Sunderland fans welcoming team bus ahead of semi-final vs Coventry - gallery