Sunderland host Coventry City at the Stadium of Light tonight in the decisive second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final. The Black Cats come into the game 2-1 up on aggregate after a narrow win at the CBS Arena on Friday, where goals from Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda handed the Black Cats the advantage heading into the clash.

The tie remains finely balanced, with a place at Wembley up for grabs and a record-breaking crowd expected. Over 46,500 tickets have been sold for the second leg, ensuring this clash will set a new EFL attendance record for a two-legged semi-final. The backing of a packed Stadium of Light could prove crucial as Sunderland look to turn the tie around.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans lining the street to meet Régis Le Bris’ players ahead of the game:

1 . Sunderland fans Sunderland fans in action before the play-off semi-final second leg against Coventry City at the Stadium of Light. Photo by James Copley. | Sunderland fans in action before the play-off semi-final second leg against Coventry City at the Stadium of Light. Photo by James Copley. Photo Sales

2 . Sunderland fans Sunderland fans in action before the play-off semi-final second leg against Coventry City at the Stadium of Light. Photo by James Copley. | Sunderland fans in action before the play-off semi-final second leg against Coventry City at the Stadium of Light. Photo by James Copley. Photo Sales

3 . Sunderland fans Sunderland fans in action before the play-off semi-final second leg against Coventry City at the Stadium of Light. Photo by James Copley. | Sunderland fans in action before the play-off semi-final second leg against Coventry City at the Stadium of Light. Photo by James Copley. Photo Sales

4 . Sunderland fans Sunderland fans in action before the play-off semi-final second leg against Coventry City at the Stadium of Light. Photo by James Copley. | Sunderland fans in action before the play-off semi-final second leg against Coventry City at the Stadium of Light. Photo by James Copley. Photo Sales